Why Oracle Shares are falling today? Explained

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (OFSS) shares came under pressure in early trade on Monday, September 21, after a Financial Times report raised concerns over financing linked to an Oracle-leased data centre project in New Mexico.

OFSS shares fell 6.48% to ₹11,125 at 10:03 AM on the NSE, extending the stock’s recent weakness. The development comes after reports that around $18 billion of loans tied to Oracle’s “Project Jupiter” data centre have moved into stressed territory, with the debt reportedly being quoted at 89–91 cents on the dollar by syndicate banks including Santander and Jefferies.

The reported concerns are centred on Oracle Corporation’s rising borrowing, AI infrastructure spending, project delays and the ability of banks to distribute the project debt to a wider investor base.

Why Are OFSS Shares Falling Today?

The immediate trigger for the fall in OFSS shares is a report concerning Oracle Corporation’s AI infrastructure financing.

According to the Financial Times report, approximately $18 billion of loans connected to an Oracle-leased data centre in New Mexico have come under pressure. The loans were reportedly quoted at between 89 and 91 cents on the dollar by syndicate banks.

The loans are linked to Project Jupiter, a proposed 1,400-acre data centre campus in Doña Ana County, New Mexico. The project is part of Oracle’s broader agreement with OpenAI to provide AI computing capacity.

The development has increased scrutiny around Oracle’s aggressive expansion of AI infrastructure and the debt required to fund that expansion.

What Is Project Jupiter?

Project Jupiter is a large-scale data centre development in Doña Ana County, New Mexico, spread across approximately 1,400 acres.

The project is connected to Oracle’s wider AI infrastructure relationship with OpenAI. A consortium of banks reportedly provided approximately $18 billion in loans late last year to support construction.

However, efforts to distribute the debt to a wider pool of investors have reportedly stalled. Concerns cited in the Financial Times report include Oracle’s increasing borrowing and its deteriorating credit profile.

Project Jupiter: Key Details

Particular Details Project Project Jupiter Location Doña Ana County, New Mexico Area Approx. 1,400 acres Financing Approx. $18 billion Linked company Oracle Corporation AI partner OpenAI Reported loan pricing 89–91 cents on the dollar Key syndicate banks mentioned Santander, Jefferies Planned power capacity 2.2 GW of gas turbines

Why Is the $18 Billion Debt Under Pressure?

The reported pressure on the Project Jupiter debt comes amid several concerns surrounding the project and Oracle’s balance sheet.

One issue is the difficulty banks have reportedly faced in selling the loans to a broader group of investors. As a result, banks are holding more Oracle-linked project debt on their balance sheets than originally anticipated.

Another factor is Oracle’s increasing borrowing as it spends heavily on AI infrastructure. Reuters reported that Oracle’s corporate credit rating was one notch above junk following an S&P downgrade in July 2026.

The financing concerns therefore come at a time when investors are paying closer attention to Oracle’s leverage and the scale of capital required to build AI infrastructure.

Local Opposition Adds to Project Concerns

Project Jupiter is also facing local opposition related to the potential impact of the data centre on water supply and air quality, according to the Financial Times report.

The project was initially planned to use approximately 2.2 gigawatts of gas turbines. However, the state land office reportedly blocked a request to construct a natural-gas pipeline to the data centre.

These permitting and infrastructure issues have added another layer of uncertainty around the project’s construction and development timeline.

Oracle’s AI Spending and Rising Debt in Focus

Oracle has been accelerating investments in AI infrastructure as demand for computing capacity increases.

Reuters reported that the company has forecast capital expenditure of up to $95 billion for fiscal 2027, while expecting customer repayments of up to $25 billion.

The scale of this spending has made Oracle’s financing requirements a significant focus for investors and lenders.

The Project Jupiter debt situation is therefore being viewed in the broader context of Oracle’s expanding AI infrastructure commitments and increased borrowing.

What Does Oracle’s Debt Issue Mean for OFSS?

OFSS is an Indian listed technology company in which Oracle Corporation holds a significant stake. The reported Project Jupiter financing, however, relates to Oracle Corporation’s US data-centre project and its associated project loans.

In other words, the reported $18 billion debt is not described as OFSS borrowing.

The immediate market reaction in OFSS appears to reflect investor sensitivity to developments involving its parent company and the valuation of Oracle’s stake in OFSS.

According to the information provided, Oracle’s stake in OFSS is valued at approximately ₹70,000 crore, or around $7.3 billion.

OFSS Share Price Today

OFSS shares declined 6.48% to ₹11,125 at 10:03 AM on September 21, 2026, on the NSE.

The decline came despite the stock maintaining positive returns over longer periods based on the supplied market data.

Period OFSS Return Nifty IT Return 1 Week -5.37% -0.77% 1 Month -5.06% -6.00% 1 Year +23.43% -21.54% 3 Years +161.64% -12.82% 5 Years +138.41% -20.47%

The data shows that OFSS has gained 23.43% over one year, while its three-year return stands at 161.64% and its five-year return at 138.41%.

OFSS vs Nifty IT: Performance Comparison

The recent decline has added to OFSS’s short-term weakness. Over one week, the stock has declined 5.37%, compared with a 0.77% decline in the Nifty IT index.

Over one month, however, both have remained under pressure, with OFSS down 5.06% and Nifty IT down 6.00%.

The longer-term performance remains substantially positive for OFSS based on the supplied figures.

OFSS Absolute Returns

Time Frame OFSS Nifty IT 1 Week -5.37% -0.77% 1 Month -5.06% -6.00% 1 Year +23.43% -21.54% 3 Years +161.64% -12.82% 5 Years +138.41% -20.47%

Key Factors to Watch for OFSS Investors

The latest development puts several factors on the radar for investors tracking OFSS and its parent company:

Oracle’s debt levels: Rising borrowing to fund AI infrastructure remains a key focus for credit and equity investors.

Project Jupiter financing: The ability to distribute the approximately $18 billion project debt to a broader investor base is an important development to monitor.

AI infrastructure spending: Oracle’s aggressive capital expenditure plans could influence its leverage and financing requirements.

Project execution: Delays involving construction, permits, power infrastructure and local opposition could affect Project Jupiter.

Oracle’s credit profile: The reported S&P downgrade and the resulting credit-rating position have added to scrutiny around Oracle’s borrowing capacity.

OFSS valuation: Oracle’s significant ownership in OFSS means developments involving the parent company can attract market attention toward the Indian-listed subsidiary.

OFSS Shares Today: Key Takeaway

OFSS shares fell 6.48% to ₹11,125 in early trade on September 21 after reports that approximately $18 billion of loans linked to Oracle’s Project Jupiter data centre in New Mexico have come under pressure. The loans were reportedly quoted at 89–91 cents on the dollar, while efforts to distribute the debt to a wider investor pool have faced challenges.

The concerns are linked to Oracle’s increasing borrowing and spending on AI infrastructure, the credit-rating downgrade reported earlier this year, and issues surrounding the New Mexico data-centre project.

For OFSS, the reported financing concerns relate to Oracle Corporation rather than OFSS’s own debt. The market reaction highlights the sensitivity of OFSS shares to developments involving its parent company.

Despite the sharp one-day decline, the supplied performance data shows OFSS remains up 23.43% over one year, 161.64% over three years and 138.41% over five years.

Source – Financial Times Report

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