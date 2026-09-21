NSE IPO GMP at ₹48; Issue Subscription Reaches 1.04x on Final Day

The NSE IPO GMP stands at ₹48 as of September 21, 2026, against the IPO’s upper price band of ₹1,785 per share. Based on the latest grey market premium, the estimated listing price is ₹1,833, implying a potential 2.69% premium over the upper issue price.

The latest GMP of ₹48 is lower than the ₹145 recorded on September 16 and ₹142 on September 17. It subsequently stood at ₹111 on September 18 before moving to ₹61 on September 19 and ₹48 on September 20 and September 21.

The NSE IPO subscription status stood at 1.04 times as of the latest bidding data. The QIB portion was subscribed 1.32 times, while the NII category was subscribed 1.46 times. Within NII, the S-NII segment was subscribed 1.68 times, while B-NII stood at 1.36 times.

The retail investor portion was subscribed 0.69 times, while the employee category was subscribed 1.42 times.

Overall, investors bid for 8,86,42,912 shares, representing 1,10,80,364 lots. The NSE IPO has a price band of ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share, with the issue scheduled to close on September 21, 2026.

The GMP is an unofficial indicator of market sentiment and does not guarantee the actual NSE IPO listing price.

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