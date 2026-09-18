Why Adani Stocks are rising today? Key details

Adani Group stocks ended higher on September 18, 2026, after global brokerage Jefferies highlighted multiple growth drivers across the conglomerate’s infrastructure and energy businesses.

Adani Total Gas led the gains, rising 12.03% to ₹657.60, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone climbed 4.93% to ₹1,824. Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Enterprises also recorded strong gains.

The positive market reaction came alongside Jefferies retaining its ratings on Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Ports & SEZ. The brokerage’s latest commentary focused on capacity expansion, infrastructure growth, smart metering, electricity trading, renewable energy additions and improving cash-flow prospects.

Adani Group Stocks: September 18 Performance

The following Adani Group stocks ended higher on Friday:

Adani Group Stock Closing Price Change Adani Total Gas ₹657.60 +12.03% Adani Ports & SEZ ₹1,824.00 +4.93% Adani Green Energy ₹1,334.50 +4.73% Adani Energy Solutions ₹1,436.10 +3.55% Adani Enterprises ₹3,020.00 +3.31%

Adani Total Gas was the standout performer, gaining more than 12% during the session. The broader move across the group came as investors responded to Jefferies’ assessment of the growth prospects across several infrastructure and energy businesses.

Jefferies Retains its Ratings on Four Adani Stocks

Jefferies has retained its recommendation on Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Ports & SEZ.

Its reported price targets are:

Stock Jefferies Rating Price Target Adani Power Buy ₹270 Adani Energy Solutions Buy ₹2,060 Adani Green Energy Buy ₹1,695 Adani Ports & SEZ Buy ₹2,160

These are brokerage estimates, not guaranteed future prices. Jefferies’ assessment is based on its expectations around individual businesses, capacity expansion and financial performance.

Adani Ports: 1 Billion Tonne Cargo Target in Focus

Jefferies expects Adani Ports to remain on track towards its long-term target of handling 1 billion tonnes of cargo by 2030.

The brokerage sees domestic organic growth as one of the key contributors, alongside the company’s expansion at international ports.

The ports business is therefore being viewed through both its existing domestic infrastructure footprint and its ability to expand internationally. Jefferies has also highlighted the company’s balance-sheet position and expects it to potentially become net-cash by FY31.

Adani Power EBITDA Growth Outlook

Adani Power is another key part of Jefferies’ assessment of the group’s energy portfolio.

The brokerage expects Adani Power’s EBITDA to grow at a 22% CAGR between FY26 and FY30E. It also expects the company to become free-cash-flow positive by FY30E.

The outlook reflects expectations around power-generation capacity, operating performance and the company’s evolving cash-flow profile.

Adani Energy Solutions: Smart Metering and Power Trading

For Adani Energy Solutions, Jefferies has identified smart metering and electricity trading as important potential growth drivers.

Smart-meter deployment can expand the company’s addressable infrastructure opportunity, while electricity trading represents an additional business avenue alongside its transmission operations.

Jefferies’ target for Adani Energy Solutions stands at ₹2,060.

Adani Green Energy: 5 GW Capacity Addition

Adani Green Energy remains focused on expanding its renewable-energy portfolio.

According to Jefferies, management remains confident of adding approximately 5 GW of renewable capacity in FY27E.

The brokerage has retained its Buy rating on the stock with a ₹1,695 price target, while its broader assessment factors in continued renewable capacity expansion through the coming years.

Adani Airports Raises ₹9,825 Crore From Global Investors

Another major development supporting sentiment around the Adani Group’s infrastructure businesses is the fundraising announced by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

AAHL has entered into binding agreements to raise ₹9,825 crore, or around $1 billion, through primary equity from a consortium comprising Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and funds managed by BlackRock.

The transaction gives AAHL a pre-money equity valuation of around $18 billion. Once all three investment tranches are completed, the investor consortium is expected to collectively hold approximately 5.54% of AAHL.

AAHL Fundraising: Key Details

Particulars Details Company Adani Airport Holdings Ltd Fundraise ₹9,825 crore (~$1 billion) Nature Primary equity Pre-money valuation ~US$18 billion Investors Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek, BlackRock-managed funds Investor stake after all tranches ~5.54% Number of tranches 3 Final tranche Expected by July 2027 Parent company Adani Enterprises

The transaction is being completed in three tranches, with the final tranche expected by July 2027, subject to customary conditions and applicable approvals.

Where Will Adani Airports Use the Fresh Capital?

AAHL plans to deploy the fresh capital across several areas of its airport platform.

The funds are expected to support:

Airport modernisation and capacity expansion

Development of Adani Airport City

Expansion of ground-handling operations

Growth of other non-aeronautical businesses

Expansion of passenger-serving infrastructure

The company aims to increase its airport network’s capacity to approximately 200 million passengers annually. The first phase of its integrated Airport City development is planned at around 22 million square feet.

The fundraising also provides an external institutional valuation benchmark for the airport platform, with the transaction valuing AAHL at approximately $18 billion before the new capital is invested.

Institutional Capital Follows Adani Enterprises QIP

The AAHL transaction comes shortly after Adani Enterprises’ ₹15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) in July 2026.

The QIP was described by the company as India’s largest QIP by a non-financial corporate. The fresh capital raised at the parent level, followed by the airport subsidiary’s institutional equity infusion, puts additional focus on the group’s infrastructure expansion strategy.

For Adani Enterprises shareholders, the airport fundraising is particularly relevant because AAHL is a subsidiary of the flagship company.

Why Adani Group Stocks Are in Focus Today

The September 18 rally has come against the backdrop of several developments rather than a single company-specific trigger.

The key factors include:

1. Jefferies’ infrastructure and energy outlook:

The brokerage has highlighted growth opportunities across Adani’s power, renewable energy, transmission and ports businesses.

2. Airport fundraising:

AAHL’s ₹9,825 crore primary equity raise brings capital from major institutional investors and establishes an approximately $18 billion pre-money valuation for the airport platform.

3. Capacity expansion:

Renewable energy, power generation, transmission and airport infrastructure all have significant capacity-expansion plans.

4. Institutional participation:

The participation of Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock-managed funds adds a fresh institutional dimension to the airport business.

5. Multiple business growth levers:

The group’s infrastructure portfolio spans ports, airports, power generation, renewable energy, transmission and energy distribution, giving investors several company-specific developments to track.

Adani Group Stocks: What Investors Will Watch

Going forward, investors are likely to track execution against the group’s various expansion targets, including renewable capacity additions, power-generation growth, transmission projects, port volumes and airport capacity expansion.

For Adani Enterprises in particular, the performance of its airport platform remains an important factor. The AAHL transaction provides additional capital for expansion while bringing global and domestic institutional investors into the subsidiary.

At the same time, brokerage price targets represent analyst estimates and can change with business performance, valuations and market conditions. The actual performance of individual Adani Group stocks will depend on earnings, cash flows, leverage, regulatory developments and broader market conditions.

Adani Group Stocks Today: Key Takeaway

Adani Group stocks ended higher on September 18, led by Adani Total Gas, which surged 12.03%, followed by Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Enterprises.

The rally came as Jefferies highlighted growth opportunities across the group’s infrastructure and energy businesses and retained Buy ratings on four Adani companies. Separately, Adani Airport Holdings’ ₹9,825 crore primary equity raise from Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock-managed funds has added another major institutional-capital development to the group’s infrastructure story.

For investors, the focus now shifts to whether the various capacity-expansion plans and investment initiatives translate into sustained revenue, EBITDA and cash-flow growth.

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