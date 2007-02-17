NSE Financials

Metric FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue from operations ₹16,352.06 cr ₹19,176.83 cr ₹18,713.37cr Profit after tax ₹8,305.70 cr ₹12,188.69 cr ₹10,302.06 cr YoY revenue growth — +16.0% −3.1% YoY PAT growth — +46.8% −15.5%

Revenue CAGR FY22–FY26: ~20.5%. FY26 EBITDA margin: ~67%. FY26 return on equity: ~33%. Most recent quarter (Q1 FY27, June 2026): revenue of ₹4,560 crore and profit after tax of ₹3,120 crore, both up year-on-year, though revenue was down sequentially. Source – NSE RHP

NSE Revenue Details

Transaction charges: the fee NSE earns on every trade executed — made up roughly 79% of FY26 operating revenue, at about ₹13,057 crore. Within that, equity options alone contributed around 60% of total operating revenue, making NSE’s earnings heavily dependent on options trading activity. Equity futures added roughly 9%, and the cash market a further 9%. Listing services contributed about ₹352 crore, with the remainder coming from data and connectivity fees and investment income on NSE’s roughly ₹3 lakh crore treasury book.