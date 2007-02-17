Initial Public Offering
Own the shares of India’s Largest Stock Exchange
Source: NSE RHP
NSE IPO is amongst the most-watches IPOs in India
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NSE’s own initial public offering is shaping up to be the largest in Indian history: a ₹22,569 crore, 100% offer-for-sale that hands ownership of the exchange itself to public shareholders for the first time in its 34-year history.
|Issue size
|5.11% of paid-up equity
|Issue Type
|Listing On
|₹22,569
|12.64 cr shares
|100% OFS
|BSE
Key facts from the Red Herring Prospectus filed on September 11, 2026, and subsequent regulatory milestones.
|Issue type
|: 100% Offer for Sale (Book Built Issue)
|Fresh issue
|: Nil — no capital raised by NSE
|Total shares on offer
|: Up to 12,64,36,650 equity shares (₹1 face value)
|Stake being diluted
|: 5.11% of paid-up capital
|Issue value
|: ₹22,561.57 crore (~$3.6 billion)
|Price band
|: ₹1,700 – ₹1,785
|DRHP filed
|: June 17, 2026
|SEBI observation letter
|: September 4, 2026
|Price band announcement
|: September 11, 2026
|Subscription window (expected)
|: September 17 to September 21
|Target listing date
|: September 25, 2026
|Listing venue
|: BSE
|Registrar
|: MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd (formerly Link Intime)
Key selling shareholders State Bank of India (the largest seller, offering ~2.48 crore shares), MS Strategic (Mauritius), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments (Mauritius), Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation of India, GIC Re, New India Assurance, National Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company. LIC, Premji Invest and investor Radhakishan Damani are not participating and continue to hold their stakes.
NSE has been India’s dominant stock exchange since the early 1990s, and by trading volume it is now one of the largest exchanges in the world. It commands roughly 93% of India’s cash equity market by turnover and close to all of the country’s equity futures trading, and by contract count it was the world’s largest derivatives exchange in FY26, with nearly 37 billion contracts traded. NSE also operates an integrated group of businesses: NSE Clearing handles clearing and settlement, NSE Indices runs the Nifty 50 and its family of benchmarks, NSE Data & Analytics sells market data and terminal feeds, and NSE International Exchange offers products out of GIFT City for global investors. Passive funds tracking Nifty indices held about ₹8.14 lakh crore in assets as of March 2026 — nearly three-quarters of all index-fund money in India excluding gold and silver ETFs.
|Metric
|FY24
|FY25
|FY26
|Revenue from operations
|₹16,352.06 cr
|₹19,176.83 cr
|₹18,713.37cr
|Profit after tax
|₹8,305.70 cr
|₹12,188.69 cr
|₹10,302.06 cr
|YoY revenue growth
|—
|+16.0%
|−3.1%
|YoY PAT growth
|—
|+46.8%
|−15.5%
Revenue CAGR FY22–FY26: ~20.5%. FY26 EBITDA margin: ~67%. FY26 return on equity: ~33%. Most recent quarter (Q1 FY27, June 2026): revenue of ₹4,560 crore and profit after tax of ₹3,120 crore, both up year-on-year, though revenue was down sequentially. Source – NSE RHP
Transaction charges: the fee NSE earns on every trade executed — made up roughly 79% of FY26 operating revenue, at about ₹13,057 crore. Within that, equity options alone contributed around 60% of total operating revenue, making NSE’s earnings heavily dependent on options trading activity. Equity futures added roughly 9%, and the cash market a further 9%. Listing services contributed about ₹352 crore, with the remainder coming from data and connectivity fees and investment income on NSE’s roughly ₹3 lakh crore treasury book.
|Revenue source (FY26)
|Share
|Equity options
|~60%
|Equity futures
|~9%
|Cash market
|~9%
|Listing services
|~2%
|Data, connectivity & other income
|~20%
NSE vs BSE comparative study based on financials
|Metric (FY26)
|NSE
|BSE
|Revenue from operations
|₹16,601 cr
|₹4,834 cr
|Profit after tax
|₹10,302 cr
|₹2,487 cr
|Avg. daily cash-market turnover
|₹1.06 lakh cr
|₹79,500 cr
|EBITDA margin
|~66.9%
|~64%
|PAT margin
|~51%
|~48%
|Cash-market share (turnover)
|~93%
|~7%
|Equity futures market share
|~99.8%
|~0.2%
|Listed companies
|fewer
|5,955 (leads)
|Index-linked passive AUM
|₹8.14 lakh cr (Nifty)
|₹2.5 lakh cr (Sensex)
|Currently listed?
|No — IPO pending
|Yes, since 2017 (on NSE)
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