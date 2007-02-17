iifl-logo
Banner Image

Initial Public Offering

NSE IPO
Opens on 17th September 2026

Decoration


Own the shares of India’s Largest Stock Exchange




Source: NSE RHP

Icon

NSE IPO is amongst the most-watches IPOs in India
Open your Demat Account to Apply

Open a Demat Account

NSE’s own initial public offering is shaping up to be the largest in Indian history: a ₹22,569 crore, 100% offer-for-sale that hands ownership of the exchange itself to public shareholders for the first time in its 34-year history.

Issue size 5.11% of paid-up equity Issue Type Listing On
₹22,569 12.64 cr shares 100% OFS BSE

NSE IPO Listing Details

Key facts from the Red Herring Prospectus filed on September 11, 2026, and subsequent regulatory milestones.

Issue type : 100% Offer for Sale (Book Built Issue)
Fresh issue : Nil — no capital raised by NSE
Total shares on offer : Up to 12,64,36,650 equity shares (₹1 face value)
Stake being diluted : 5.11% of paid-up capital
Issue value : ₹22,561.57 crore (~$3.6 billion)
Price band : ₹1,700 – ₹1,785
DRHP filed : June 17, 2026
SEBI observation letter : September 4, 2026
Price band announcement : September 11, 2026
Subscription window (expected) : September 17 to September 21 
Target listing date : September 25, 2026
Listing venue : BSE
Registrar : MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd (formerly Link Intime)

Key selling shareholders State Bank of India (the largest seller, offering ~2.48 crore shares), MS Strategic (Mauritius), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments (Mauritius), Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation of India, GIC Re, New India Assurance, National Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company. LIC, Premji Invest and investor Radhakishan Damani are not participating and continue to hold their stakes.

NSE IPO – Business & Financials

NSE has been India’s dominant stock exchange since the early 1990s, and by trading volume it is now one of the largest exchanges in the world. It commands roughly 93% of India’s cash equity market by turnover and close to all of the country’s equity futures trading, and by contract count it was the world’s largest derivatives exchange in FY26, with nearly 37 billion contracts traded. NSE also operates an integrated group of businesses: NSE Clearing handles clearing and settlement, NSE Indices runs the Nifty 50 and its family of benchmarks, NSE Data & Analytics sells market data and terminal feeds, and NSE International Exchange offers products out of GIFT City for global investors. Passive funds tracking Nifty indices held about ₹8.14 lakh crore in assets as of March 2026 — nearly three-quarters of all index-fund money in India excluding gold and silver ETFs.

NSE’s Business Segments

  • Equity cash market — India’s largest venue for cash-market share trading by turnover.
  • Equity & currency derivatives — futures and options on indices, stocks and currencies; the engine of NSE’s revenue, led by index options.
  • Debt & SME (NSE Emerge) — corporate bond listings and a dedicated platform for small and emerging companies.
  • Clearing & settlement — NSE Clearing guarantees trade settlement across NSE’s markets.
  • Indices & data — NSE Indices licenses the Nifty 50; NSE Data & Analytics sells market data, colocation and connectivity services.
  • International (GIFT City) — NSE IX offers derivatives and products to global investors.

NSE Financials

Metric FY24 FY25 FY26
Revenue from operations ₹16,352.06 cr ₹19,176.83 cr ₹18,713.37cr
Profit after tax ₹8,305.70 cr ₹12,188.69 cr ₹10,302.06 cr
YoY revenue growth +16.0% −3.1%
YoY PAT growth +46.8% −15.5%

Revenue CAGR FY22–FY26: ~20.5%. FY26 EBITDA margin: ~67%. FY26 return on equity: ~33%. Most recent quarter (Q1 FY27, June 2026): revenue of ₹4,560 crore and profit after tax of ₹3,120 crore, both up year-on-year, though revenue was down sequentially. Source – NSE RHP

NSE Revenue Details

Transaction charges: the fee NSE earns on every trade executed — made up roughly 79% of FY26 operating revenue, at about ₹13,057 crore. Within that, equity options alone contributed around 60% of total operating revenue, making NSE’s earnings heavily dependent on options trading activity. Equity futures added roughly 9%, and the cash market a further 9%. Listing services contributed about ₹352 crore, with the remainder coming from data and connectivity fees and investment income on NSE’s roughly ₹3 lakh crore treasury book.

Revenue source (FY26) Share
Equity options ~60%
Equity futures ~9%
Cash market ~9%
Listing services ~2%
Data, connectivity & other income ~20%

NSE vs BSE:

NSE vs BSE comparative study based on financials

Metric (FY26) NSE BSE
Revenue from operations ₹16,601 cr ₹4,834 cr
Profit after tax ₹10,302 cr ₹2,487 cr
Avg. daily cash-market turnover ₹1.06 lakh cr ₹79,500 cr
EBITDA margin ~66.9% ~64%
PAT margin ~51% ~48%
Cash-market share (turnover) ~93% ~7%
Equity futures market share ~99.8% ~0.2%
Listed companies fewer 5,955 (leads)
Index-linked passive AUM ₹8.14 lakh cr (Nifty) ₹2.5 lakh cr (Sensex)
Currently listed? No — IPO pending Yes, since 2017 (on NSE)

Strengths and Risks

Strengths

  • Dominant market position in India and global leadership in cash equities and derivatives trading, by both turnover and contract volume.
  • A diversified, scaled business — trading, clearing, indices, data and international operations — with low marginal costs and high operating leverage.
  • Structural tailwinds from rising financialisation of Indian household savings, growing retail participation, and deeper digital adoption.
  • Strong brand trust built over three decades, with a track record of product and platform innovation.

Risks to weigh

  • Heavy dependence on trading volumes — especially equity options, which alone drive roughly 60% of operating revenue — makes earnings sensitive to market cycles and regulatory shifts.
  • FY26 revenue and profit both declined year-on-year after SEBI tightened derivatives trading norms, a reminder that regulation can move earnings quickly.
  • Ongoing regulatory scrutiny and legacy legal proceedings tied to the colocation and dark-fibre matters, including past settlement provisions.
  • Technology and cybersecurity risk, given NSE’s role as critical market infrastructure for the entire Indian financial system.
  • The issue is entirely an offer for sale — no proceeds go to NSE itself, so it carries no growth-funding rationale, only an ownership change.
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.