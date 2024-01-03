Table of Content
In options trading, investors always look for ways to predict market movements and optimise their strategies. One interesting concept that often raises curiosity is Max Pain. Its name may sound ominous, but it is a tool traders use to understand potential price action in the final stages of an options contract. Max Pain is not a theory; it is an idea that makes sense about how market forces, specifically option expirations, can influence stock prices. The article delves into why Max Pain is important and how traders apply it to make the best decisions when the market becomes volatile.
Options are contracts that grant the holder the right but do not bind them, to either buy or sell a sum of some underlying asset at or before the contract expires at a fixed price. One can buy or sell stocks, ETFs etc., at a fixed price over a certain period of time by online trading options.
Max Pain is the financial situation that is defined by the strike price of most live options contracts. The max pain price is the price at which the stock would cause the highest level of financial losses for all the options holders who have the contracts at that strike price at the time of expiration. The situation is defined with the stock price (the underlying asset) locking in the strike price of the options contract as the expiration date approaches. The max pain theory attempts to explain how options traders can incur huge losses if the underlying asset’s spot price locks in with the contract’s strike price.
The max pain is a time-consuming yet simple calculation. Overall, it is the total of the outstanding call and put rupee value of every in-the-money strike price. You can calculate the max pain point in the following way:
Here’s how you can trade options using Max Pain:
Let’s say a stock, XYZ, is trading at ₹1,000, and its options expire soon. There are 5,000 call contracts at ₹950, 3,000 call contracts at ₹1,000, and 4,000 call contracts at ₹1,050. For puts, there are 4,000 contracts at ₹950, 3,500 contracts at ₹1,000, and 2,000 contracts at ₹1,050. The max pain point is ₹1,000 because it’s where the highest number of options (both calls and puts) will expire worthless. As expiration approaches, the stock may hover around ₹1,000, as it maximises the losses for the largest number of option holders.
The max pain theory was introduced in the year 2004, making it relatively new to be tested in all aspects. Even after so many investors use the concept, there is no dedicated literature on the concept where one can fully understand how to use the max pain point to bring profits successfully. Overall, the max pain theory works on the assumption that 90% of the options contracts expire worthlessly, and there must be a single point at which, if the contracts expire, would hurt the options buyers the most and least to the options writers.
There are times when the max pain theory has proved accurate for the investors. However, you must use the max pain theory in conjunction with other fundamental and technical indicators.
Max Pain in Bank NIFTY is the price at which options buyers with Bank Nifty as the underlying asset stand to lose the maximum amount of money.
Max Pain in crypto is the price at which options buyers with a cryptocurrency as the underlying asset stand to lose the maximum amount of money.
The max pain limit is the price level at which the maximum number of calls and puts expire in the money, resulting in the heaviest financial loss for the option holders. People often see this as the area where the underlying price may converge during near expiry.
Yes, max pain can be applied to any asset with options trading. This applies to stocks, indices, or commodities. Although commonly used on Nifty, it’s a universal concept applicable to all markets in which options contracts exist to forecast possible price movements.
No, stocks don’t always reach the max pain. According to the max pain theory, the price of stocks may drift toward a certain point where most options expire worthless, but this is not guaranteed. Market conditions, news, and investor sentiment cause unpredictable price movements.
