SectorCement
Open₹2,060.3
Prev. Close₹2,054.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,548.55
Day's High₹2,060.85
Day's Low₹1,991
52 Week's High₹2,844
52 Week's Low₹1,868.2
Book Value₹885.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37,476.7
P/E20.57
EPS99.91
Divi. Yield0.37
The eleventh round of auction saw the sale of nine blocks in total. Five coal mines were auctioned on the first day.
In the September 2024 quarter, Adani Group's cash and cash equivalents totalled ₹2,921 Crore, with a net worth of ₹16,725 Crore.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
187.99
187.99
187.99
187.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15,833.96
13,855.01
14,040.44
12,473.45
Net Worth
16,021.95
14,043
14,228.43
12,661.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2017
Revenue
16,151.35
13,784.54
15,656.65
13,284.6
yoy growth (%)
17.17
-11.95
17.85
20.88
Raw materials
-2,867.22
-2,512.39
-2,720.6
-1,968.46
As % of sales
17.75
18.22
17.37
14.81
Employee costs
-834.02
-839.07
-863.97
-818.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2017
Profit before tax
2,553.25
1,863.79
2,031.47
1,298.36
Depreciation
-597.28
-635.3
-602.97
-640.12
Tax paid
-640.12
-272.84
-672.56
-382.91
Working capital
718.92
819.44
1,901.84
734.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.17
-11.95
17.85
20.88
Op profit growth
27.55
-2.37
26.2
29.54
EBIT growth
35.76
-9.29
51.19
40.5
Net profit growth
28.64
4.12
48.44
41.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
19,958.92
22,210.18
16,151.67
13,486.83
15,343.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19,958.92
22,210.18
16,151.67
13,486.83
15,343.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
299.15
314.44
Other Income
735.33
358.04
218.36
225.67
332.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Karan Adani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vinay Prakash
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Arun Kumar Anand
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sandeep Singhi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nitin Shukla
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajeev Kumar Agarwal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Ajay Kapur
Independent Director
Ameera Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hitesh Marthak
Summary
Summary
ACC Limited was incorporated on August 1, 1996 as The Associated Cement Companies Limited. The Company was formed by merger of ten existing cement companies. In 1944, they established Indias first entirely indigenous cement plant at Chaibasa in Bihar. In 1956, they established bulk cement depot at Okhla, Delhi. ACC Limited is a part of the diversified Adani Group, with cement in India for more than eight-and-a-half decades. ACC Limited are Indias foremost provider of Portland Cement and Ready-Mix Concrete, assuring superior quality for specialised applications and environments. With a long and proven track record in product innovations that benefit home builders and the community of architects, engineers and developers, ACC is one of the largest and fastest growing concrete brands in India with ACC Concrete, popularly known as RMX. ACC AEROMaxX and ACC ECOMaxX, along with ACC Coolcrete and ACC Bagrete.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of cement and ready-mixed concrete. They manufacture Portland Cement for general construction and special applications. In addition, they offer two products namely; bulk cement and ready mix concrete. The Company manufactures different varieties of cement viz., Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Pozollana Cement (PPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC) and Composite Cement and Ready Mix Concrete (RMX).The companys operations are spread throughout the country with 17 modern cement factories, more than 90 Ready mix concrete plants
The ACC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1995.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ACC Ltd is ₹37476.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ACC Ltd is 20.57 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ACC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ACC Ltd is ₹1868.2 and ₹2844 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ACC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.84%, 3 Years at -3.00%, 1 Year at -9.88%, 6 Month at -25.75%, 3 Month at -16.42% and 1 Month at -10.33%.
