Summary

ACC Limited was incorporated on August 1, 1996 as The Associated Cement Companies Limited. The Company was formed by merger of ten existing cement companies. In 1944, they established Indias first entirely indigenous cement plant at Chaibasa in Bihar. In 1956, they established bulk cement depot at Okhla, Delhi. ACC Limited is a part of the diversified Adani Group, with cement in India for more than eight-and-a-half decades. ACC Limited are Indias foremost provider of Portland Cement and Ready-Mix Concrete, assuring superior quality for specialised applications and environments. With a long and proven track record in product innovations that benefit home builders and the community of architects, engineers and developers, ACC is one of the largest and fastest growing concrete brands in India with ACC Concrete, popularly known as RMX. ACC AEROMaxX and ACC ECOMaxX, along with ACC Coolcrete and ACC Bagrete.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of cement and ready-mixed concrete. They manufacture Portland Cement for general construction and special applications. In addition, they offer two products namely; bulk cement and ready mix concrete. The Company manufactures different varieties of cement viz., Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Pozollana Cement (PPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC) and Composite Cement and Ready Mix Concrete (RMX).The companys operations are spread throughout the country with 17 modern cement factories, more than 90 Ready mix concrete plants

