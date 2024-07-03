iifl-logo-icon 1
ACC Ltd Share Price

1,995.7
(-2.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,060.3
  • Day's High2,060.85
  • 52 Wk High2,844
  • Prev. Close2,054.95
  • Day's Low1,991
  • 52 Wk Low 1,868.2
  • Turnover (lac)3,548.55
  • P/E20.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value885.14
  • EPS99.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37,476.7
  • Div. Yield0.37
View All Historical Data
  • Open2,582
  • Day's High2,609
  • Spot2,580
  • Prev. Close2,620.3
  • Day's Low2,571.6
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot300
  • OI(Chg %)57,600 (5.73%)
  • Roll Over%3.78
  • Roll Cost1.6
  • Traded Vol.14,48,400 (-3.48%)
View More Futures

ACC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

2,060.3

Prev. Close

2,054.95

Turnover(Lac.)

3,548.55

Day's High

2,060.85

Day's Low

1,991

52 Week's High

2,844

52 Week's Low

1,868.2

Book Value

885.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37,476.7

P/E

20.57

EPS

99.91

Divi. Yield

0.37

ACC Ltd Corporate Action

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Apr, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7.5

Record Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

ACC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NLC India, ACC and others bag coal mines in 10th round of auction

NLC India, ACC and others bag coal mines in 10th round of auction

22 Nov 2024|01:05 PM

The eleventh round of auction saw the sale of nine blocks in total. Five coal mines were auctioned on the first day.

ACC logs 15% y-o-y growth in Q2 volumes

ACC logs 15% y-o-y growth in Q2 volumes

24 Oct 2024|07:50 PM

In the September 2024 quarter, Adani Group's cash and cash equivalents totalled ₹2,921 Crore, with a net worth of ₹16,725 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

ACC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:42 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.64%

Foreign: 6.64%

Indian: 50.04%

Non-Promoter- 30.08%

Institutions: 30.08%

Non-Institutions: 13.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ACC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

187.99

187.99

187.99

187.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15,833.96

13,855.01

14,040.44

12,473.45

Net Worth

16,021.95

14,043

14,228.43

12,661.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2017

Revenue

16,151.35

13,784.54

15,656.65

13,284.6

yoy growth (%)

17.17

-11.95

17.85

20.88

Raw materials

-2,867.22

-2,512.39

-2,720.6

-1,968.46

As % of sales

17.75

18.22

17.37

14.81

Employee costs

-834.02

-839.07

-863.97

-818.95

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2017

Profit before tax

2,553.25

1,863.79

2,031.47

1,298.36

Depreciation

-597.28

-635.3

-602.97

-640.12

Tax paid

-640.12

-272.84

-672.56

-382.91

Working capital

718.92

819.44

1,901.84

734.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.17

-11.95

17.85

20.88

Op profit growth

27.55

-2.37

26.2

29.54

EBIT growth

35.76

-9.29

51.19

40.5

Net profit growth

28.64

4.12

48.44

41.48

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

19,958.92

22,210.18

16,151.67

13,486.83

15,343.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19,958.92

22,210.18

16,151.67

13,486.83

15,343.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

299.15

314.44

Other Income

735.33

358.04

218.36

225.67

332.45

View Annually Results

ACC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ACC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Karan Adani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vinay Prakash

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Arun Kumar Anand

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sandeep Singhi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nitin Shukla

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajeev Kumar Agarwal

Whole Time Director & CEO

Ajay Kapur

Independent Director

Ameera Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hitesh Marthak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ACC Ltd

Summary

ACC Limited was incorporated on August 1, 1996 as The Associated Cement Companies Limited. The Company was formed by merger of ten existing cement companies. In 1944, they established Indias first entirely indigenous cement plant at Chaibasa in Bihar. In 1956, they established bulk cement depot at Okhla, Delhi. ACC Limited is a part of the diversified Adani Group, with cement in India for more than eight-and-a-half decades. ACC Limited are Indias foremost provider of Portland Cement and Ready-Mix Concrete, assuring superior quality for specialised applications and environments. With a long and proven track record in product innovations that benefit home builders and the community of architects, engineers and developers, ACC is one of the largest and fastest growing concrete brands in India with ACC Concrete, popularly known as RMX. ACC AEROMaxX and ACC ECOMaxX, along with ACC Coolcrete and ACC Bagrete.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of cement and ready-mixed concrete. They manufacture Portland Cement for general construction and special applications. In addition, they offer two products namely; bulk cement and ready mix concrete. The Company manufactures different varieties of cement viz., Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Pozollana Cement (PPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC) and Composite Cement and Ready Mix Concrete (RMX).The companys operations are spread throughout the country with 17 modern cement factories, more than 90 Ready mix concrete plants
Company FAQs

What is the ACC Ltd share price today?

The ACC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1995.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of ACC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ACC Ltd is ₹37476.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ACC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ACC Ltd is 20.57 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ACC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ACC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ACC Ltd is ₹1868.2 and ₹2844 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ACC Ltd?

ACC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.84%, 3 Years at -3.00%, 1 Year at -9.88%, 6 Month at -25.75%, 3 Month at -16.42% and 1 Month at -10.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ACC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ACC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.69 %
Institutions - 30.09 %
Public - 13.22 %

