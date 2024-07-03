ACC Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2022
|Sept-2021
|Sept-2020
|Sept-2019
Gross Sales
14,550.2
12,625.62
11,676.98
9,420.82
11,373.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14,550.2
12,625.62
11,676.98
9,420.82
11,373.34
Other Operating Income
0
256.68
248.93
220.44
223.9
Other Income
385.34
192.99
162.6
157.75
270.03
Total Income
14,935.54
13,075.29
12,088.51
9,799.01
11,867.27
Total Expenditure
12,325.32
11,821.28
9,484.08
7,858
9,725.42
PBIDT
2,610.22
1,254.01
2,604.43
1,941.01
2,141.85
Interest
87.88
43.18
41.74
39.69
57.01
PBDT
2,522.34
1,210.83
2,562.69
1,901.32
2,084.84
Depreciation
648.08
492.03
440.24
481.46
445.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
504.26
160.26
542.25
467.28
573.88
Deferred Tax
-21.69
22.18
-2.05
-5.24
-38.93
Reported Profit After Tax
1,391.69
536.36
1,582.25
957.82
1,104.26
Minority Interest After NP
0.11
0.08
0.07
0.06
0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,391.58
536.28
1,582.18
957.76
1,104.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-12.13
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,391.58
548.41
1,582.18
957.76
1,104.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
74.1
28.56
84.25
51
50.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
187.99
187.99
187.99
187.99
187.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.93
9.93
22.3
20.6
18.83
PBDTM(%)
17.33
9.59
21.94
20.18
18.33
PATM(%)
9.56
4.24
13.55
10.16
9.7
