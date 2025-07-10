Ambuja Cements’ Arm ACC Commissions New Grinding Unit at Sindri, Adds 1.5 MTPA Capacity

Ambuja Cements, a key company under the Adani Group, said on Wednesday (July 9) that its subsidiary ACC Ltd has started operations at a new 1.5 MTPA grinding unit at its Sindri plant in Jharkhand.

The new capacity has pushed Ambuja’s total installed cement output to 104.45 MTPA, marking another step forward in the company’s ongoing expansion plans.

In a filing to the exchanges, the company described the commissioning as a “milestone in our journey of growth and excellence,” signalling its continued focus on scaling up operations through planned brownfield investments.

For the quarter ended March 2024, Ambuja Cements posted revenue of ₹9,889 crore, up 6% from ₹8,415 crore in the December quarter. Net profit fell sharply to ₹956.4 crore, compared to ₹2,115.3 crore in the previous quarter a decline of 55% quarter-on-quarter. The year-on-year figures were not comparable due to acquisitions, including Sanghi Industries and Penna Cements.

EBITDA rose to ₹1,867 crore, registering a 9% increase over ₹1,714 crore reported in Q3. EBITDA margin came in at 18.9% indicating improved operating efficiency.

Sales volumes hit an all-time high of 18.7 million tonnes in Q4, growing 13% year-on-year, supported by newly added capacity and seasonal tailwinds. Results from Ambuja’s subsidiaries, including ACC and Sanghi Industries, were already disclosed separately ahead of the consolidated financials.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com