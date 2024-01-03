iifl-logo
National Savings Certificates (NSCs) are one of India’s most popular fixed income investment options, offering guaranteed returns backed by the government. You can get assured returns, income tax, and wealth tax benefits with an NSC.

However, you must use an NSC interest calculator to determine the maturity amount and interest earnings on NSCs.

What is a National Savings Certificate (NSC)?

An NSC is a fixed-income investment scheme backed by the Government of India. It offers guaranteed returns, capital protection, and tax benefits.

Some key features of NSCs:

  • Issued by the Department of Post, Government of India
  • Offers fixed interest rate for 5 years
  • No maximum investment limit
  • Available in denominations of Rs. 100, 500, 1,000, 5,000 and 10,000
  • The maturity period is 5 years but can be encashed after 2.5 years with interest
  • Interest earned is deemed to be reinvested
  • So, NSC is a risk-free investment that helps you earn fixed returns.

What is an NSC Calculator?

An NSC interest calculator is an online tool that helps you determine the maturity amount and interest earnings on NSCs.

With an NSC calculator, you can calculate:

  • Maturity value of NSC
  • Interest earnings
  • Return on investment

So, instead of doing complex interest calculations manually, you can use the NSC interest rate calculator to find returns.

How Does the NSC Calculator Help You?

Here are some of the key benefits of using an NSC interest calculator:

Computes Maturity Amount
The NSC interest rate calculator computes the maturity amount you will get after 5 years. The maturity value is based on the investment amount, interest rate, and compounding frequency.

Calculates Interest Earned
Using the calculator, you can determine the total interest earned on your NSC investment for the entire tenure.

Helps Plan Better
The NSC calculator gives you an estimate of the returns you can expect. This helps you plan your savings and investments better.

Saves Time
Doing all the NSC interest calculations manually can be tedious and time-consuming. The online calculator saves you time.

Easy to Use
NSC calculators are very easy to use. You need to enter basic details like investment amount, interest rate, and period to get the maturity amount.

How Does the NSC Calculator Work?

NSC calculators use the concept of compound interest to arrive at the maturity amount. Here is how it works:

  • You enter the investment amount, say Rs. 10,000
  • You select the interest rate, say 7%
  • You input the period, which is 5 years for NSC
  • The calculator assumes an annual compounding frequency
  • Interest is calculated annually on the principal and previous years’ accumulated interest
  • At the end of the tenure, principal + compound interest is provided as maturity value

So in this example, on an investment of Rs. 10,000 at 7% for 5 years, the maturity amount calculated will be Rs. 12,589.

How to Calculate NSC Maturity Amount?

To calculate the maturity value manually, you can use the following formula:

Maturity Amount = Principal x (1 + Annual Interest Rate) ^ Tenure in years

Let’s understand this with an example:

Suppose you purchased an NSC certificate by investing ₹50,000 for 5 years at an interest rate of 6.8% compounded annually.

We can calculate the NSC maturity amount as:
Investment Amount (Principal) = ₹50,000
Interest Rate = 6.8%
Number of Years to Maturity = 5
Plugging this into the formula:
Maturity Amount = 50,000 x (1 + 0.068) 5
= 50,000 x (1.068)5
= 50,000 x 1.38
= ₹69,000

Therefore, the NSC amount on maturity after 5 years, providing 6.8% annual interest, will be ₹69,000. This represents the total corpus that has accrued owing to the power of compound interest over the investment tenure.

How to Use the IIFL National Savings Certificate Calculator?

IIFL Capital Services provides a free online NSC calculator to calculate maturity amounts and interest earnings.

Follow these steps to use it:

  • Step 1: Visit the IIFL NSC Calculator page
  • Step 2: Enter the NSC Purchase Amount, say Rs. 10,000
  • Step 3: Select the Interest Rate from the dropdown, say 7%
  • Step 4: Input the Investment Tenure, which is 5 years for NSC
  • Step 5: Click on Calculate

The calculator will display the Maturity Amount and the Total Interest Earned. You can also print or download the results. So, the IIFL NSC Calculator makes it easy to determine returns on your investment.

Advantages of Using NSC Calculator

An NSC calculator offers various benefits, making it an invaluable tool for investment planning and decisions. Here are some of the significant advantages of using an NSC calculator:

1. Convenience
One of the most significant advantages of using an NSC calculator is its convenience. You can access an online NSC maturity calculator anytime, anywhere and quickly calculate the maturity amount and interest earnings. This saves you the hassle of complex manual calculations.

2. Accuracy
NSC calculators are designed to provide accurate results. They precisely calculate the interest compounded annually and give you the exact maturity amount. This ensures you get a clear picture of the returns on your NSC investment.

3. Estimates Interest Earnings
An NSC interest calculator lets you know the total interest earnings over the 5-year tenure upfront. This helps you estimate the yield on your savings. The NSC interest rate calculator uses the current applicable interest rate to give you an approximate value of earnings.

4. Plans Investments
The NSC maturity calculator and NSC interest calculator help you plan your investments better. Based on the results, you could decide the amount to invest and choose the ideal tenure to meet your financial goals.

5. Easy Understanding
The NSC maturity calculator presents the results in a simple and easy-to-understand manner. You can get a quick snapshot of how much your NSC investment could grow on maturity. This simplifies your investment decision-making.

6. Free to Use
Most online NSC calculators are available for free and do not charge any usage fee. This allows you to use them as needed without any costs.

NSC Interest Rates & Maturity Period

A quick look at the key NSC details:

NSC Details Values
Interest Rate Between 5% to 8%, depending on prevailing market rates
Tenure 5 years
Premature Withdrawal Allowed after 2.5 years
Interest Compounding Annually
Maturity 5 years from date of investment
Minimum Investment No minimum limit
Maximum Investment No maximum limit

So you get fixed interest rates for 5 years and tax benefits on NSCs. Use the NSC calculator to determine the yield.

Conclusion

The NSC calculator is a very handy tool for determining maturity amounts and interest earnings on your NSC investments. You can easily estimate returns and plan your savings with many free online calculators.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

Is it safe to use an online NSC calculator?

Yes, using NSC calculators from reputed financial websites is safe. They use bank-grade security protocols.

Can I download the NSC calculator?

Most NSC calculators are available online and can be used directly through the portal. However, some provide the option to download them as Excel sheets or mobile apps.

Do I need to pay to use the NSC calculator?

You can use NSC calculators for free on many websites. However, some premium calculators are available for a subscription fee.

Does the calculator work for old NSC schemes?

Most NSC calculators are designed only for the latest schemes. You may need to calculate returns for older schemes manually.

Can I save my NSC calculations?

Some portals allow you to save and retrieve your NSC calculation results through the free signup option.

