SectorIT - Software
Open₹2,960.2
Prev. Close₹2,869.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹12,222.49
Day's High₹2,960.2
Day's Low₹2,875
52 Week's High₹3,237.95
52 Week's Low₹2,187
Book Value₹343.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54,956
P/E36.59
EPS78.4
Divi. Yield1.91
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
Net revenue increased by 2.4% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency to ₹3,540 crore, exceeding the predicted 1.8% growth rate.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
189.01
188.41
187.83
187.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,531.97
4,820.29
4,259.83
4,123
Net Worth
5,720.98
5,008.7
4,447.66
4,310.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,389.55
5,561.25
4,347.13
3,274.87
yoy growth (%)
32.87
27.92
32.74
8.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2,397.31
-1,774.54
-1,662.11
-1,391.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,620.21
1,445.76
1,387.63
943.55
Depreciation
-149.39
-150.55
-153.24
-31.78
Tax paid
-384.96
-335.4
-182.58
-190.58
Working capital
216.23
60.07
598.03
-192.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.87
27.92
32.74
8.49
Op profit growth
9.37
21.72
49.09
27.56
EBIT growth
12.09
3.24
52.89
13.82
Net profit growth
11.24
-7.85
62.86
18.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13,278.52
13,798.5
11,961.44
9,722.31
8,843.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,278.52
13,798.5
11,961.44
9,722.31
8,843.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
217.8
161.6
160.45
132.95
177.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Jan Kathleen Hier
Non Executive Director
David Lawrence Johnson
Non Executive Director
Amit Dixit
Non Executive Director
Amit Dalmia
Managing Director & CEO
Nitin Rakesh
Chairman & Independent Directo
Davinder Singh Brar
Non Executive Director
Marshall Jan Lux
Non Executive Director
Kabir Mathur
Non Executive Director
Courtney Della Cava
Independent Director
Maureen Anne Erasmus
Non Executive Director
PANKAJ SOOD
Independent Director
Sunil Gulati
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mphasis Ltd
Summary
Mphasis Limited was incorporated on 10th August, 1992. The Company is a global Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in providing cloud and cognitive services, applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Mphasis Group, a global, multicultural organisation headquartered in Bengaluru, India, specializes in providing a suite of application development and maintenance services, infrastructure outsourcing services and business & knowledge process outsourcing solutions to clients around the world.The Company was formed after the merger of the US-based IT consulting company MphasiS Corporation and the Indian IT services company BFL Software Limited. It had installed an additional workstations and infrastructure with the view to expanding the business in the year 1993. During the year 1995, MphasiS had obtained the ISO 9001-1994 certification from BVQ U.K. To provide high quality support to its customers, the Company was reorganised into six independent Business Units (IBUS) in the year 1996. They are Compaq Development Center, Tandem solution, Applications, Systems and Networking, Products and Y2K. The Company had signed a long-term software development agreement with the US-based Compaq Corporation in the year 1997 and also in the same year MphasiS had set up a dedicated software development centre for the US-based Lanier Worldwide, specializing in medical documentation management and also had entered into a strategic
Read More
The Mphasis Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2897.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mphasis Ltd is ₹54956.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mphasis Ltd is 36.59 and 9.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mphasis Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mphasis Ltd is ₹2187 and ₹3237.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mphasis Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.56%, 3 Years at -5.71%, 1 Year at 11.27%, 6 Month at 11.67%, 3 Month at -1.77% and 1 Month at -4.96%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.