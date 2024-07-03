Summary

Mphasis Limited was incorporated on 10th August, 1992. The Company is a global Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in providing cloud and cognitive services, applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Mphasis Group, a global, multicultural organisation headquartered in Bengaluru, India, specializes in providing a suite of application development and maintenance services, infrastructure outsourcing services and business & knowledge process outsourcing solutions to clients around the world.The Company was formed after the merger of the US-based IT consulting company MphasiS Corporation and the Indian IT services company BFL Software Limited. It had installed an additional workstations and infrastructure with the view to expanding the business in the year 1993. During the year 1995, MphasiS had obtained the ISO 9001-1994 certification from BVQ U.K. To provide high quality support to its customers, the Company was reorganised into six independent Business Units (IBUS) in the year 1996. They are Compaq Development Center, Tandem solution, Applications, Systems and Networking, Products and Y2K. The Company had signed a long-term software development agreement with the US-based Compaq Corporation in the year 1997 and also in the same year MphasiS had set up a dedicated software development centre for the US-based Lanier Worldwide, specializing in medical documentation management and also had entered into a strategic

Read More