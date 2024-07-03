iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mphasis Ltd Share Price

2,897.65
(0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,960.2
  • Day's High2,960.2
  • 52 Wk High3,237.95
  • Prev. Close2,869.25
  • Day's Low2,875
  • 52 Wk Low 2,187
  • Turnover (lac)12,222.49
  • P/E36.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value343.17
  • EPS78.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54,956
  • Div. Yield1.91
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open2,826.8
  • Day's High2,859.4
  • Spot2,847.9
  • Prev. Close2,857.8
  • Day's Low2,780.75
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot275
  • OI(Chg %)-1,05,600 (-14.64%)
  • Roll Over%8.2
  • Roll Cost0.66
  • Traded Vol.11,60,500 (-48.62%)
View More Futures

Mphasis Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2,960.2

Prev. Close

2,869.25

Turnover(Lac.)

12,222.49

Day's High

2,960.2

Day's Low

2,875

52 Week's High

3,237.95

52 Week's Low

2,187

Book Value

343.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54,956

P/E

36.59

EPS

78.4

Divi. Yield

1.91

Mphasis Ltd Corporate Action

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Apr, 2024

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 55

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mphasis Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Read More
Mphasis Stock Soars on Strong Outlook

Mphasis Stock Soars on Strong Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Oct 2024|11:39 AM

Net revenue increased by 2.4% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency to ₹3,540 crore, exceeding the predicted 1.8% growth rate.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mphasis Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.32%

Foreign: 40.32%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 55.21%

Institutions: 55.21%

Non-Institutions: 4.43%

Custodian: 0.02%

Read More
Share Price

Mphasis Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

189.01

188.41

187.83

187.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,531.97

4,820.29

4,259.83

4,123

Net Worth

5,720.98

5,008.7

4,447.66

4,310.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,389.55

5,561.25

4,347.13

3,274.87

yoy growth (%)

32.87

27.92

32.74

8.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2,397.31

-1,774.54

-1,662.11

-1,391.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,620.21

1,445.76

1,387.63

943.55

Depreciation

-149.39

-150.55

-153.24

-31.78

Tax paid

-384.96

-335.4

-182.58

-190.58

Working capital

216.23

60.07

598.03

-192.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.87

27.92

32.74

8.49

Op profit growth

9.37

21.72

49.09

27.56

EBIT growth

12.09

3.24

52.89

13.82

Net profit growth

11.24

-7.85

62.86

18.38

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13,278.52

13,798.5

11,961.44

9,722.31

8,843.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13,278.52

13,798.5

11,961.44

9,722.31

8,843.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

217.8

161.6

160.45

132.95

177.82

View Annually Results

Mphasis Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mphasis Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Jan Kathleen Hier

Non Executive Director

David Lawrence Johnson

Non Executive Director

Amit Dixit

Non Executive Director

Amit Dalmia

Managing Director & CEO

Nitin Rakesh

Chairman & Independent Directo

Davinder Singh Brar

Non Executive Director

Marshall Jan Lux

Non Executive Director

Kabir Mathur

Non Executive Director

Courtney Della Cava

Independent Director

Maureen Anne Erasmus

Non Executive Director

PANKAJ SOOD

Independent Director

Sunil Gulati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mphasis Ltd

Summary

Mphasis Limited was incorporated on 10th August, 1992. The Company is a global Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in providing cloud and cognitive services, applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Mphasis Group, a global, multicultural organisation headquartered in Bengaluru, India, specializes in providing a suite of application development and maintenance services, infrastructure outsourcing services and business & knowledge process outsourcing solutions to clients around the world.The Company was formed after the merger of the US-based IT consulting company MphasiS Corporation and the Indian IT services company BFL Software Limited. It had installed an additional workstations and infrastructure with the view to expanding the business in the year 1993. During the year 1995, MphasiS had obtained the ISO 9001-1994 certification from BVQ U.K. To provide high quality support to its customers, the Company was reorganised into six independent Business Units (IBUS) in the year 1996. They are Compaq Development Center, Tandem solution, Applications, Systems and Networking, Products and Y2K. The Company had signed a long-term software development agreement with the US-based Compaq Corporation in the year 1997 and also in the same year MphasiS had set up a dedicated software development centre for the US-based Lanier Worldwide, specializing in medical documentation management and also had entered into a strategic
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mphasis Ltd share price today?

The Mphasis Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2897.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mphasis Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mphasis Ltd is ₹54956.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mphasis Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mphasis Ltd is 36.59 and 9.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mphasis Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mphasis Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mphasis Ltd is ₹2187 and ₹3237.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mphasis Ltd?

Mphasis Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.56%, 3 Years at -5.71%, 1 Year at 11.27%, 6 Month at 11.67%, 3 Month at -1.77% and 1 Month at -4.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mphasis Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mphasis Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.32 %
Institutions - 55.22 %
Public - 4.43 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mphasis Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.