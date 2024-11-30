Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.03
9.93
45.54
-0.07
Op profit growth
17.45
9.23
70.35
7.8
EBIT growth
17.31
6.1
41.5
16.44
Net profit growth
17.59
2.69
49.68
25.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.7
18.54
18.66
15.94
EBIT margin
16.61
17.42
18.05
18.56
Net profit margin
11.96
12.51
13.39
13.02
RoCE
26.97
24.86
24.6
18
RoNW
5.31
4.92
4.94
3.29
RoA
4.85
4.46
4.56
3.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
76.18
65.05
63.52
37.62
Dividend per share
46
65
35
17
Cash EPS
60.7
52.1
51.08
33.85
Book value per share
369.67
348.81
312.4
292.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
44.32
27.41
10.46
15.36
P/CEPS
55.62
34.22
13
17.06
P/B
9.13
5.11
2.12
1.97
EV/EBIDTA
27.65
16.94
6.47
9.77
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
45.18
Tax payout
-25.19
-25.37
-21.81
-27.6
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
48.15
33.12
30.19
38.34
Inventory days
0
0
0
0.12
Creditor days
-27.19
-29.47
-27.04
-30.32
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-26.7
-26.71
-19.66
-81.31
Net debt / equity
-0.06
-0.08
-0.09
-0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-0.19
-0.3
-0.33
-0.36
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-0.06
Employee costs
-58.8
-57.9
-55.66
-61.04
Other costs
-23.48
-23.55
-25.67
-22.93
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
Net revenue increased by 2.4% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency to ₹3,540 crore, exceeding the predicted 1.8% growth rate.Read More
