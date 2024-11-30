iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mphasis Ltd Key Ratios

2,758.15
(-2.10%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:04:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mphasis Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.03

9.93

45.54

-0.07

Op profit growth

17.45

9.23

70.35

7.8

EBIT growth

17.31

6.1

41.5

16.44

Net profit growth

17.59

2.69

49.68

25.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.7

18.54

18.66

15.94

EBIT margin

16.61

17.42

18.05

18.56

Net profit margin

11.96

12.51

13.39

13.02

RoCE

26.97

24.86

24.6

18

RoNW

5.31

4.92

4.94

3.29

RoA

4.85

4.46

4.56

3.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

76.18

65.05

63.52

37.62

Dividend per share

46

65

35

17

Cash EPS

60.7

52.1

51.08

33.85

Book value per share

369.67

348.81

312.4

292.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

44.32

27.41

10.46

15.36

P/CEPS

55.62

34.22

13

17.06

P/B

9.13

5.11

2.12

1.97

EV/EBIDTA

27.65

16.94

6.47

9.77

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

45.18

Tax payout

-25.19

-25.37

-21.81

-27.6

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

48.15

33.12

30.19

38.34

Inventory days

0

0

0

0.12

Creditor days

-27.19

-29.47

-27.04

-30.32

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-26.7

-26.71

-19.66

-81.31

Net debt / equity

-0.06

-0.08

-0.09

-0.05

Net debt / op. profit

-0.19

-0.3

-0.33

-0.36

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-0.06

Employee costs

-58.8

-57.9

-55.66

-61.04

Other costs

-23.48

-23.55

-25.67

-22.93

Mphasis : related Articles

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Read More
Mphasis Stock Soars on Strong Outlook

Mphasis Stock Soars on Strong Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Oct 2024|11:39 AM

Net revenue increased by 2.4% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency to ₹3,540 crore, exceeding the predicted 1.8% growth rate.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mphasis Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.