|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
40.32%
40.35%
55.45%
55.51%
55.57%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
55.21%
54.26%
39.57%
39.51%
39.26%
Non-Institutions
4.43%
5.38%
4.96%
4.96%
5.15%
Total Non-Promoter
59.64%
59.64%
44.53%
44.47%
44.42%
Custodian
0.02%
0%
0.01%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
Net revenue increased by 2.4% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency to ₹3,540 crore, exceeding the predicted 1.8% growth rate.Read More
