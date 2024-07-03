Mphasis Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
6,958.61
6,750
6,528.51
6,867.44
6,931.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,958.61
6,750
6,528.51
6,867.44
6,931.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
132.3
118.42
99.38
82.57
79.03
Total Income
7,090.9
6,868.42
6,627.9
6,950.01
7,010.09
Total Expenditure
5,692.18
5,510.63
5,346
5,651.27
5,713.27
PBIDT
1,398.72
1,357.79
1,281.89
1,298.74
1,296.82
Interest
90.26
102.72
58.15
48.08
49.18
PBDT
1,308.46
1,255.07
1,223.75
1,250.67
1,247.63
Depreciation
208.57
234.17
176.33
165.53
159.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
293.92
274.92
302.67
232.82
275.05
Deferred Tax
-21.87
-20.84
-43.25
34.74
-7.48
Reported Profit After Tax
827.84
766.82
788
817.58
820.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
827.84
766.82
788
817.58
820.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
827.84
766.82
788
817.58
820.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
43.78
40.57
41.8
43.39
43.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
189.23
189.01
188.59
188.41
188.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.1
20.11
19.63
18.91
18.71
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
11.89
11.36
12.07
11.9
11.83
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
Net revenue increased by 2.4% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency to ₹3,540 crore, exceeding the predicted 1.8% growth rate.Read More
