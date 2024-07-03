Mphasis Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13,278.52
13,798.5
11,961.44
9,722.31
8,843.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,278.52
13,798.5
11,961.44
9,722.31
8,843.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
217.8
161.6
160.45
132.95
177.82
Total Income
13,496.32
13,960.1
12,121.89
9,855.26
9,021.36
Total Expenditure
10,856.63
11,364.54
9,843.84
7,919.45
7,193.15
PBIDT
2,639.69
2,595.56
2,278.06
1,935.81
1,828.2
Interest
160.87
97.26
74.4
63.42
81.19
PBDT
2,478.82
2,498.3
2,203.65
1,872.4
1,747.01
Depreciation
410.5
325.24
290.75
241.79
231.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
577.59
507.87
485.97
409.43
349.54
Deferred Tax
-64.09
27.27
-3.95
4.37
-18.99
Reported Profit After Tax
1,554.82
1,637.92
1,430.89
1,216.81
1,184.84
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,554.82
1,637.92
1,430.89
1,216.81
1,184.84
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,554.82
1,637.92
1,430.89
1,216.81
1,184.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
82.42
87.05
76.38
65.18
63.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
550
500
460
650
350
Equity
189.01
188.41
187.83
187.05
186.54
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.87
18.81
19.04
19.91
20.67
PBDTM(%)
18.66
18.1
18.42
19.25
19.75
PATM(%)
11.7
11.87
11.96
12.51
13.39
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
Net revenue increased by 2.4% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency to ₹3,540 crore, exceeding the predicted 1.8% growth rate.Read More
