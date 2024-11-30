Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,389.55
5,561.25
4,347.13
3,274.87
yoy growth (%)
32.87
27.92
32.74
8.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2,397.31
-1,774.54
-1,662.11
-1,391.55
As % of sales
32.44
31.9
38.23
42.49
Other costs
-3,287.13
-2,227.8
-1,404.39
-1,024.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.48
40.05
32.3
31.27
Operating profit
1,705.1
1,558.9
1,280.63
858.96
OPM
23.07
28.03
29.45
26.22
Depreciation
-149.39
-150.55
-153.24
-31.78
Interest expense
-58.71
-52.05
-63.04
-5.23
Other income
123.22
89.45
323.29
121.61
Profit before tax
1,620.21
1,445.76
1,387.63
943.55
Taxes
-384.96
-335.4
-182.58
-190.58
Tax rate
-23.75
-23.19
-13.15
-20.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,235.25
1,110.36
1,205.05
752.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-13.07
Net profit
1,235.25
1,110.36
1,205.05
739.89
yoy growth (%)
11.24
-7.85
62.86
18.38
NPM
16.71
19.96
27.72
22.59
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
Net revenue increased by 2.4% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency to ₹3,540 crore, exceeding the predicted 1.8% growth rate.Read More
