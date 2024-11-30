iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mphasis Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,926.2
(0.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mphasis Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,389.55

5,561.25

4,347.13

3,274.87

yoy growth (%)

32.87

27.92

32.74

8.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2,397.31

-1,774.54

-1,662.11

-1,391.55

As % of sales

32.44

31.9

38.23

42.49

Other costs

-3,287.13

-2,227.8

-1,404.39

-1,024.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.48

40.05

32.3

31.27

Operating profit

1,705.1

1,558.9

1,280.63

858.96

OPM

23.07

28.03

29.45

26.22

Depreciation

-149.39

-150.55

-153.24

-31.78

Interest expense

-58.71

-52.05

-63.04

-5.23

Other income

123.22

89.45

323.29

121.61

Profit before tax

1,620.21

1,445.76

1,387.63

943.55

Taxes

-384.96

-335.4

-182.58

-190.58

Tax rate

-23.75

-23.19

-13.15

-20.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,235.25

1,110.36

1,205.05

752.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-13.07

Net profit

1,235.25

1,110.36

1,205.05

739.89

yoy growth (%)

11.24

-7.85

62.86

18.38

NPM

16.71

19.96

27.72

22.59

Mphasis : related Articles

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Read More
Mphasis Stock Soars on Strong Outlook

Mphasis Stock Soars on Strong Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Oct 2024|11:39 AM

Net revenue increased by 2.4% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency to ₹3,540 crore, exceeding the predicted 1.8% growth rate.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mphasis Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.