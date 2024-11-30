Mphasis Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
189.01
188.41
187.83
187.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,531.97
4,820.29
4,259.83
4,123
Net Worth
5,720.98
5,008.7
4,447.66
4,310.05
Minority Interest
Debt
115.45
213.68
434.69
266.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
154.22
125.03
0
32.23
Total Liabilities
5,990.65
5,347.41
4,882.35
4,609.07
Fixed Assets
696
678.91
582.94
596.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,248.9
2,093.59
2,294.99
2,380.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
237.53
285.27
93.37
125.35
Networking Capital
1,389.33
1,644.62
1,378.52
853.33
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1,775.26
1,932.42
1,712.23
594.45
Debtor Days
84.57
39.01
Other Current Assets
1,401.52
1,723.98
1,702.48
1,626.14
Sundry Creditors
-494.81
-668.79
-848.54
-509.16
Creditor Days
41.91
33.41
Other Current Liabilities
-1,292.64
-1,342.99
-1,187.65
-858.1
Cash
418.89
645
532.52
653.8
Total Assets
5,990.65
5,347.39
4,882.34
4,609.06
