QUICKLINKS FOR Mphasis Ltd

Mphasis Ltd Option Chain

2,915
(1.50%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
1,3750%₹1,0000%1,945₹0.050%4,4000%
1,3750%₹529.550%2,000₹0.750%11,2750%
--2,045₹0.05-66.66%32,450-0.84%
--2,095₹0.150%3,8500%
--2,100₹1.750%44,8250%
3,3000%₹376.40%2,145₹0.05-75%44,825-8.93%
--2,150₹2.40%7,7000%
1,6500%₹4900%2,195₹0.55-15.38%6,3250%
3,3000%₹376.40%2,200₹2.80%77,2750%
10,450-2.56%₹583.926.93%2,245₹0.05-87.5%49,500-10.44%
1,9250%₹281.150%2,250₹4.3-5.49%11,5500%
4,1250%₹275.20%2,295₹0.1-93.33%43,450-3.06%
12,9250%₹321.450%2,300₹4.9-7.54%1,26,2250%
18,975-1.42%₹466-23.73%2,345₹0.05-85.71%27,775-14.40%
4,1250%₹275.20%2,350₹0.1-66.66%5,225-9.52%
18,7000%₹444-1.23%2,395₹0.1-71.42%34,100-2.36%
00%₹444.350%2,400₹0.05-87.5%13,750-33.33%
89,375-4.69%₹396-5.03%2,445₹0.414.28%54,725-15.67%
00%₹472.90%2,450₹0.05-80%10,175-40.32%
33,550-6.15%₹343.1-1.97%2,495₹0.05-90%41,525-5.62%
1,6500%₹288.45-26.97%2,500₹0.05-83.33%18,425-12.98%
70,950-7.19%₹294-9%2,545₹0.05-87.5%46,475-13.77%
4,9500%₹337.450%2,550₹0.30%14,8500%
32,175-0.84%₹242-8.52%2,595₹0.85183.33%23,3750%
45,6500%₹231.250%2,600₹0.05-83.33%65,175-11.23%
59,675-1.80%₹200-5.68%2,645₹0.1-80%20,350-2.63%
22,5500%₹250.90%2,650₹0.1-75%47,5750%
28,050-6.42%₹139.85-4.96%2,695₹0.05-92.85%20,075-10.97%
88,550-1.22%₹150-5.98%2,700₹0.05-93.75%1,02,300-17.51%
27,225-10.81%₹90-17.43%2,745₹0.95-26.92%17,325-8.69%
39,325-8.91%₹90.05-18.39%2,750₹0.2-86.66%48,675-39.59%
5,225-5%₹38.65-46.5%2,795₹3.1-59.74%7,425-55%
78,375-5%₹27.9-53.88%2,800₹0.1-98.78%68,200-53.38%
28,325-9.64%₹2.9-90.39%2,845₹8-41.39%15,125-42.10%
30,800-1.75%₹2-91.76%2,850₹4.95-70.09%36,300-40.54%
71,775-38.00%₹0.05-99.43%2,900₹41.1-21.03%46,4753.04%
29,975-6.83%₹0.1-97.46%2,945₹991.64%5,2250%
39,600-24.60%₹0.05-98.66%2,950₹13847.2%14,300-23.52%
92,950-30.02%₹0.05-97.43%3,000₹196.440.18%26,125-22.76%
1,02,575-2.86%₹0.05-95.83%3,050₹168.60%3,5750%
75,625-10.13%₹0.05-94.73%3,100₹181.28.89%1,1000%
24,475-46.70%₹0.05-92.85%3,200--

Mphasis: Related NEWS

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Read More
Mphasis Stock Soars on Strong Outlook

17 Oct 2024|11:39 AM

Net revenue increased by 2.4% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency to ₹3,540 crore, exceeding the predicted 1.8% growth rate.

Read More

