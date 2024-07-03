iifl-logo-icon 1
Mphasis Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2,924.85
(-0.05%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

9,866.46

10,437.28

8,683.78

7,198.03

6,497.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,866.46

10,437.28

8,683.78

7,198.03

6,497.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

153.62

119

121.3

100.35

125.3

Total Income

10,020.09

10,556.28

8,805.08

7,298.38

6,622.69

Total Expenditure

8,083.32

8,601.98

7,143.34

5,862.29

5,291.01

PBIDT

1,936.76

1,954.3

1,661.74

1,436.09

1,331.68

Interest

110.99

73.59

53.56

49.01

60.54

PBDT

1,825.77

1,880.71

1,608.18

1,387.08

1,271.14

Depreciation

279.76

241.79

210.9

180.1

170.76

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

454.3

403.49

367.12

281.24

290.91

Deferred Tax

-69.89

2.81

-8.66

25.87

-22.14

Reported Profit After Tax

1,161.6

1,232.62

1,038.82

899.87

831.61

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,161.6

1,232.62

1,038.82

899.87

831.61

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,161.6

1,232.62

1,038.82

899.87

831.61

EPS (Unit Curr.)

61.6

65.53

55.48

48.23

44.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

188.77

188.33

187.48

186.74

186.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.62

18.72

19.13

19.95

20.49

PBDTM(%)

18.5

18.01

18.51

19.27

19.56

PATM(%)

11.77

11.8

11.96

12.5

12.79

Mphasis: Related NEWS

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Read More
Mphasis Stock Soars on Strong Outlook

Mphasis Stock Soars on Strong Outlook

17 Oct 2024|11:39 AM

Net revenue increased by 2.4% quarter-over-quarter in constant currency to ₹3,540 crore, exceeding the predicted 1.8% growth rate.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mphasis Ltd

