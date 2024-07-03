Summary

A premier bank owned by the Government of India, the Indian Bank was incorporated on March 5, 1907 as Indian Bank Limited and commenced operations in 15 August 1907 as part of the Swadeshi Movement. Indian Bank has many deposit schemes tailored to suit the needs of its customers, both individuals and organisations. Credit/Advances/Loan Schemes specifically designed for its customers. Also it offers various novel services to customers, both individuals and organisations.The Bank opened its first overseas branch in Colombo, Sri Lanka during the year 1932 and also opened its Singapore branch in 1941. In the year 1962, Indian Bank acquired the businesses of Royalaseema Bank, the Bank of Alagapuri, Salem Bank, the Mannargudi Bank and the Trichy United Bank. The Bank was nationalised in 19th July of the year 1969. The Bank name was changed to Indian Bank after the nationalisation. It was appointed as the lead bank for nine districts in the States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala and the Union Territory of Pondicherry. The first regional rural bank sponsored by the Bank, Sri Venkateswara Grameena Bank, was founded in the year 1981. Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd was incorporated as a subsidiary of the Bank during the year 1989. The Bank of Thanjavur Limited (with 157 branches) was amalgamated with the Bank during the year 1990. Ind Bank Housing Limited was incorporated in the year 1991 as a subsidiary. Indfund Management Limited was established in 1994 to manage the o

