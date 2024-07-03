SectorBanks
Open₹518.75
Prev. Close₹524.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,720.93
Day's High₹520.8
Day's Low₹505.5
52 Week's High₹632.7
52 Week's Low₹418.2
Book Value₹427.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)68,688.43
P/E7.45
EPS70.35
Divi. Yield2.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,346.96
1,245.44
1,245.44
1,129.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57,041.16
46,727.31
42,463.36
37,282.58
Net Worth
58,388.12
47,972.75
43,708.8
38,411.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1,209.04
-0.77
3,247.61
1,481.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dina Nath Kumar
Managing Director & CEO
S L Jain
Executive Director
MAHESH KUMAR BAJAJ
Executive Director
Ashutosh Choudhury
Executive Director
Shiv Bajrang Singh
Nominee (Govt)
Alok Pande
Non Executive Director
Pradeep Kumar Malhotra
Executive Director
Brajesh Kumar Singh
Nominee (RBI)
K Nikhila
Director (Shareholder)
Sanjeev Krishnagopal Maheshwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indian Bank
Summary
A premier bank owned by the Government of India, the Indian Bank was incorporated on March 5, 1907 as Indian Bank Limited and commenced operations in 15 August 1907 as part of the Swadeshi Movement. Indian Bank has many deposit schemes tailored to suit the needs of its customers, both individuals and organisations. Credit/Advances/Loan Schemes specifically designed for its customers. Also it offers various novel services to customers, both individuals and organisations.The Bank opened its first overseas branch in Colombo, Sri Lanka during the year 1932 and also opened its Singapore branch in 1941. In the year 1962, Indian Bank acquired the businesses of Royalaseema Bank, the Bank of Alagapuri, Salem Bank, the Mannargudi Bank and the Trichy United Bank. The Bank was nationalised in 19th July of the year 1969. The Bank name was changed to Indian Bank after the nationalisation. It was appointed as the lead bank for nine districts in the States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala and the Union Territory of Pondicherry. The first regional rural bank sponsored by the Bank, Sri Venkateswara Grameena Bank, was founded in the year 1981. Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd was incorporated as a subsidiary of the Bank during the year 1989. The Bank of Thanjavur Limited (with 157 branches) was amalgamated with the Bank during the year 1990. Ind Bank Housing Limited was incorporated in the year 1991 as a subsidiary. Indfund Management Limited was established in 1994 to manage the o
Read More
The Indian Bank shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹509.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Bank is ₹68688.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Bank is 7.45 and 1.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Bank stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Bank is ₹418.2 and ₹632.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indian Bank's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.51%, 3 Years at 54.51%, 1 Year at 24.46%, 6 Month at -2.19%, 3 Month at 1.63% and 1 Month at -9.58%.
