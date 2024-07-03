iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Bank Share Price

509.95
(-2.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open518.75
  • Day's High520.8
  • 52 Wk High632.7
  • Prev. Close524.35
  • Day's Low505.5
  • 52 Wk Low 418.2
  • Turnover (lac)7,720.93
  • P/E7.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value427.06
  • EPS70.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)68,688.43
  • Div. Yield2.29
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open540.35
  • Day's High550.2
  • Spot543.8
  • Prev. Close540.1
  • Day's Low532.45
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot950
  • OI(Chg %)-50,350 (-3.95%)
  • Roll Over%2.49
  • Roll Cost1.99
  • Traded Vol.14,05,050 (24.49%)
View More Futures

Indian Bank KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

518.75

Prev. Close

524.35

Turnover(Lac.)

7,720.93

Day's High

520.8

Day's Low

505.5

52 Week's High

632.7

52 Week's Low

418.2

Book Value

427.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

68,688.43

P/E

7.45

EPS

70.35

Divi. Yield

2.29

Indian Bank Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 May, 2024

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12

Record Date: 07 Jun, 2024

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Indian Bank NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

Read More
Indian Bank Shares Soar as FSIB Picks Binod Kumar for MD & CEO Role

Indian Bank Shares Soar as FSIB Picks Binod Kumar for MD & CEO Role

25 Nov 2024|09:01 PM

Binod Kumar, who is the Executive Director at Punjab National Bank, is to take SL Jain's place. Jain will retire next month.

Read More
Indian Bank Approves ₹5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Raise

Indian Bank Approves ₹5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Raise

27 Sep 2024|11:41 AM

This new approval comes on top of the ₹5,000 Crore already raised earlier in the financial year 2024-25.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Read More
Indian Bank SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.83%

Non-Promoter- 22.33%

Institutions: 22.33%

Non-Institutions: 3.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indian Bank FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,346.96

1,245.44

1,245.44

1,129.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57,041.16

46,727.31

42,463.36

37,282.58

Net Worth

58,388.12

47,972.75

43,708.8

38,411.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1,209.04

-0.77

3,247.61

1,481.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

View Annually Results

Indian Bank Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indian Bank

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dina Nath Kumar

Managing Director & CEO

S L Jain

Executive Director

MAHESH KUMAR BAJAJ

Executive Director

Ashutosh Choudhury

Executive Director

Shiv Bajrang Singh

Nominee (Govt)

Alok Pande

Non Executive Director

Pradeep Kumar Malhotra

Executive Director

Brajesh Kumar Singh

Nominee (RBI)

K Nikhila

Director (Shareholder)

Sanjeev Krishnagopal Maheshwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Bank

Summary

A premier bank owned by the Government of India, the Indian Bank was incorporated on March 5, 1907 as Indian Bank Limited and commenced operations in 15 August 1907 as part of the Swadeshi Movement. Indian Bank has many deposit schemes tailored to suit the needs of its customers, both individuals and organisations. Credit/Advances/Loan Schemes specifically designed for its customers. Also it offers various novel services to customers, both individuals and organisations.The Bank opened its first overseas branch in Colombo, Sri Lanka during the year 1932 and also opened its Singapore branch in 1941. In the year 1962, Indian Bank acquired the businesses of Royalaseema Bank, the Bank of Alagapuri, Salem Bank, the Mannargudi Bank and the Trichy United Bank. The Bank was nationalised in 19th July of the year 1969. The Bank name was changed to Indian Bank after the nationalisation. It was appointed as the lead bank for nine districts in the States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala and the Union Territory of Pondicherry. The first regional rural bank sponsored by the Bank, Sri Venkateswara Grameena Bank, was founded in the year 1981. Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd was incorporated as a subsidiary of the Bank during the year 1989. The Bank of Thanjavur Limited (with 157 branches) was amalgamated with the Bank during the year 1990. Ind Bank Housing Limited was incorporated in the year 1991 as a subsidiary. Indfund Management Limited was established in 1994 to manage the o
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Indian Bank share price today?

The Indian Bank shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹509.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Bank?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Bank is ₹68688.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Bank?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Bank is 7.45 and 1.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Bank stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Bank is ₹418.2 and ₹632.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Bank?

Indian Bank's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.51%, 3 Years at 54.51%, 1 Year at 24.46%, 6 Month at -2.19%, 3 Month at 1.63% and 1 Month at -9.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Bank?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Bank is as follows:
Promoters - 73.84 %
Institutions - 22.34 %
Public - 3.82 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Bank

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

