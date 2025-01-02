Annual General Meeting, Record Date and Book Closure Copy of Notice of 18th Annual General Meeting of the Bank scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 15th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Proceeding of Meeting and Scrutinizers Report regarding results of remote e-voting and e-voting during AGM Proceedings of the Meeting and Scrutinizers Report regarding results of remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on 15.06.2024: Update (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024) Copy of Minutes of Annual General Meeting of the Bank held on 15.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024)