Indian Bank AGM

505.8
(6.31%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Indian Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM15 Jun 20246 May 2024
Annual General Meeting, Record Date and Book Closure Copy of Notice of 18th Annual General Meeting of the Bank scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 15th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Proceeding of Meeting and Scrutinizers Report regarding results of remote e-voting and e-voting during AGM Proceedings of the Meeting and Scrutinizers Report regarding results of remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on 15.06.2024: Update (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024) Copy of Minutes of Annual General Meeting of the Bank held on 15.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024)

Indian Bank: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

Indian Bank Shares Soar as FSIB Picks Binod Kumar for MD & CEO Role

Indian Bank Shares Soar as FSIB Picks Binod Kumar for MD & CEO Role

25 Nov 2024|09:01 PM

Binod Kumar, who is the Executive Director at Punjab National Bank, is to take SL Jain's place. Jain will retire next month.

Indian Bank Approves ₹5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Raise

Indian Bank Approves ₹5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Raise

27 Sep 2024|11:41 AM

This new approval comes on top of the ₹5,000 Crore already raised earlier in the financial year 2024-25.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

30 Jul 2024|12:17 PM

Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

11 Jul 2024|10:09 AM

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

