Indian Bank Balance Sheet

492.4
(-1.59%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,346.96

1,245.44

1,245.44

1,129.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57,041.16

46,727.31

42,463.36

37,282.58

Net Worth

58,388.12

47,972.75

43,708.8

38,411.95

Minority Interest

Debt

7,11,131.49

6,43,238.79

6,10,826.78

5,62,805.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1,116.57

1,025.4

0

0

Total Liabilities

7,70,636.18

6,92,236.94

6,54,535.58

6,01,217.39

Fixed Assets

7,515.47

7,459.04

7,683.71

7,376.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,12,554.48

1,85,988.25

1,74,558.59

1,76,536.97

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6,038.18

5,459.96

0

0

Networking Capital

-12,470.15

-6,099.62

3,191.18

3,170.57

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10,629.36

13,189.57

20,323.64

25,379.84

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-23,099.51

-19,289.19

-17,132.46

-22,209.27

Cash

42,109.13

50,132.58

79,916.05

51,464.47

Total Assets

2,55,747.11

2,42,940.21

2,65,349.53

2,38,548.32

Indian Bank : related Articles

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

Indian Bank Shares Soar as FSIB Picks Binod Kumar for MD & CEO Role

Indian Bank Shares Soar as FSIB Picks Binod Kumar for MD & CEO Role

25 Nov 2024|09:01 PM

Binod Kumar, who is the Executive Director at Punjab National Bank, is to take SL Jain's place. Jain will retire next month.

Indian Bank Approves ₹5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Raise

Indian Bank Approves ₹5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Raise

27 Sep 2024|11:41 AM

This new approval comes on top of the ₹5,000 Crore already raised earlier in the financial year 2024-25.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

30 Jul 2024|12:17 PM

Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

11 Jul 2024|10:09 AM

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

