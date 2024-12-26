iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Bank Option Chain

Indian Bank Option Chain

492.4
(-1.59%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--500₹0.05-75%62,7004.76%
--510₹0.350%4,7500%
9500%₹25.1576.49%520₹0.2-69.23%43,700-22.03%
19,0000%₹15.836.2%530₹0.05-96.29%48,450-32%
62,700-21.42%₹2-57.89%540₹0.5-88.76%1,71,000-3.74%
1,44,400-32.74%₹0.05-91.66%550₹7.5-26.47%1,73,850-28.23%
90,250-5%₹0.05-66.66%560₹13.5-32.5%83,600-2.22%
81,7000%₹0.05-50%570₹27-15.62%79,800-10.63%
1,82,400-1.03%₹0.050%580₹36.4-13.33%1,09,250-3.36%
2,23,250-1.26%₹0.05-50%590₹47.8-12.53%80,750-4.49%
6,96,3500.27%₹0.05-50%600₹57-8.8%1,64,350-5.46%
1,29,2000%₹0.05-50%610₹60.9135.13%27,5500%
7,76,150-0.12%₹0.050%620₹39.20%20,9000%
67,4500%₹0.05-50%630₹39.550%12,3500%
1,43,4500%₹0.05-50%640₹48.350%38,0000%
97,8500%₹0.05-50%650₹1020%8,5500%
74,1000%₹0.05-50%660--
1,02,6000%₹0.05-50%670₹127.85-7.48%6,6500%
7,6000%₹0.050%680₹137.85-7.35%5,7000%
1,37,7500%₹0.10%690--

Indian Bank: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

Read More
Indian Bank Shares Soar as FSIB Picks Binod Kumar for MD & CEO Role

Indian Bank Shares Soar as FSIB Picks Binod Kumar for MD & CEO Role

25 Nov 2024|09:01 PM

Binod Kumar, who is the Executive Director at Punjab National Bank, is to take SL Jain's place. Jain will retire next month.

Read More
Indian Bank Approves ₹5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Raise

Indian Bank Approves ₹5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Raise

27 Sep 2024|11:41 AM

This new approval comes on top of the ₹5,000 Crore already raised earlier in the financial year 2024-25.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Read More
PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

30 Jul 2024|12:17 PM

Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.

Read More
PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

11 Jul 2024|10:09 AM

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

Read More

