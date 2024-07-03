iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Bank Nine Monthly Results

507.5
(-0.75%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Total Income

47,166.19

38,373.68

34,712.12

34,657.72

18,386.44

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

2.25

1.07

2.03

1.23

0.69

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6,123.8

4,052.63

3,117.49

1,423.77

1,128.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6,123.8

4,052.63

3,117.49

1,423.77

1,128.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

48.94

32.54

25.77

12.61

22.64

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,346.96

1,245.44

1,245.44

1,129.37

608.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

77.27

68.72

65.35

66.31

74.6

PBDTM(%)

19.42

13.78

8.36

7.16

9.82

PATM(%)

14.3

11.81

10.31

4.41

6.11

Indian Bank: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 24th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HG Infra Engineering, TVS Motor, Indian Bank, etc.

Read More
Indian Bank Shares Soar as FSIB Picks Binod Kumar for MD & CEO Role

Indian Bank Shares Soar as FSIB Picks Binod Kumar for MD & CEO Role

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|09:01 PM

Binod Kumar, who is the Executive Director at Punjab National Bank, is to take SL Jain's place. Jain will retire next month.

Read More
Indian Bank Approves ₹5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Raise

Indian Bank Approves ₹5,000 Crore Infrastructure Bond Raise

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|11:41 AM

This new approval comes on top of the ₹5,000 Crore already raised earlier in the financial year 2024-25.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Read More
PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

PSBs Fine Depositors ₹2,000 Crore for Balance Shortfalls

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2024|12:17 PM

Punjab National Bank levied the highest fee of ₹633 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda at ₹386 crore for non-maintenance quarterly balance.

Read More
PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|10:09 AM

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Bank

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.