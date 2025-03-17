iifl-logo-icon 1
Top Stocks for Today - 17th March 2025

17 Mar 2025 , 07:01 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Dalmia Bharat: The company announced that its material subsidiary Dalmia Cement ((North East) Limited has commenced commercial production at its newly set up 2.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) cement grinding capacity. As per the company, the unit is situated in Lanka, Hojai district, Assam.

Galaxy Surfactants: For FY 2024-25, the company has announced an interim dividend of ₹18 per share on each equity share of ₹10. The company’s board has approved the said dividend in its meeting held on March 15, 2025. As per the company, the record date has been fixed as March 20, 2025 for deciding eligible shareholders.

Tata Motors: The company announced that it is planning to raise ₹2,000 Crore through issue of NCDs via private placement. The automaker has received the board approval for raising funds in March and May earlier.

Zydus Lifesciences: The drug maker announced that it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for manufacturing Eluxadoline Tablets, 75 mg and 100 mg. Eluxadoline is a mu-opiod receptor agonist. The drug is used in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea.

Indian Bank: The bank stated that it has scheduled a meeting with the board of directors on March 20, 2025, for considering a fundraising proposal.

