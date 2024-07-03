Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹2,522.4
Prev. Close₹2,543.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹214.34
Day's High₹2,539.4
Day's Low₹2,482.3
52 Week's High₹3,370
52 Week's Low₹2,247
Book Value₹424.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,931.05
P/E46.43
EPS54.71
Divi. Yield0.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.45
35.45
35.45
35.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,370.07
1,188.5
1,102.24
981.37
Net Worth
1,405.52
1,223.95
1,137.69
1,016.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,628.59
1,830.5
1,793.12
1,684.16
yoy growth (%)
43.59
2.08
6.46
12.16
Raw materials
-1,949.32
-1,208.06
-1,198.52
-1,237.05
As % of sales
74.15
65.99
66.83
73.45
Employee costs
-113.62
-105.7
-94.37
-75.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
181.04
239.32
229.7
164.37
Depreciation
-43.75
-49.8
-39.94
-27.51
Tax paid
-47.17
-61.46
-47.52
-51.96
Working capital
131.04
62.71
-14.72
50.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.59
2.08
6.46
12.16
Op profit growth
-20.24
4.23
40.94
7.14
EBIT growth
-23.77
0.44
33.32
5.09
Net profit growth
-24.73
-2.37
62.06
9.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,794.38
4,464.03
3,685.71
2,784.06
2,596.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,794.38
4,464.03
3,685.71
2,784.06
2,596.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.46
9.85
12.51
10.86
5.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
SUBODH SATCHITANAND NADKARNI
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
RAMAKRISHNAN GOPALKRISHNAN
Non Executive Director
SHEKHAR UNNATHAN
Chairman & Independent Directo
MELARKODE GANESAN PARAMESWARAN
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
NANDITA MOHAN GURJAR
Managing Director
Natarajan K Krishnan
Executive Director & COO
Vaijanath Kulkarni
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
SHASHIKANT RAYAPPA SHANBHAG
Independent Director
K B S Anand
Independent Director
Hariharan Madhavan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Niranjan Ketkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Galaxy Surfactants Ltd
Summary
Galaxy Surfactants Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Galaxy Surfactants Private Limited on May 20, 1986. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed from Galaxy Surfactants Private Limited to Galaxy Surfactants Limited on March 13, 1995. Galaxy Surfactants is one of Indias leading manufacturers of surfactants and other speciality ingredients for the personal care and home care industries. The Companys products find application in a host of consumer-centric personal care and home care products, including, inter alia, skin care, oral care, hair care, cosmetics, toiletries and detergent products. Since its incorporation in 1986, it has significantly expanded and diversified its product profile, client base and geographical footprint. The customers include some of the leading multinational, regional and local players in the home and personal care industries. Currently, its product portfolio comprises over 200 product grades, which are marketed to more than 1,700 customers in over 70 countries.From year 2000-2010, Galaxy Surfactants took a strategic step towards setting up a manufacturing facility in Egypt. The Companys third manufacturing unit started in Gujarats Jhagadia GIDC in year 2012.In FY 2019-20, a total of 11 patents were granted to Galaxy, of which 6 were granted in India, 3 in USA, and 2 in Brazil. In 2019-20, the Company commissioned its Mild Surfactants plan
The Galaxy Surfactants Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2519 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd is ₹8931.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd is 46.43 and 6.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Galaxy Surfactants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd is ₹2247 and ₹3370 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.05%, 3 Years at -6.80%, 1 Year at -8.05%, 6 Month at -8.24%, 3 Month at -13.92% and 1 Month at -11.65%.
