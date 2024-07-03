iifl-logo-icon 1
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Share Price

2,519
(-0.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:29:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,522.4
  • Day's High2,539.4
  • 52 Wk High3,370
  • Prev. Close2,543.95
  • Day's Low2,482.3
  • 52 Wk Low 2,247
  • Turnover (lac)214.34
  • P/E46.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value424.73
  • EPS54.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,931.05
  • Div. Yield0.87
No Records Found

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

2,522.4

Prev. Close

2,543.95

Turnover(Lac.)

214.34

Day's High

2,539.4

Day's Low

2,482.3

52 Week's High

3,370

52 Week's Low

2,247

Book Value

424.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,931.05

P/E

46.43

EPS

54.71

Divi. Yield

0.87

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 22

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.80%

Foreign: 5.79%

Indian: 65.12%

Non-Promoter- 17.06%

Institutions: 17.06%

Non-Institutions: 12.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.45

35.45

35.45

35.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,370.07

1,188.5

1,102.24

981.37

Net Worth

1,405.52

1,223.95

1,137.69

1,016.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,628.59

1,830.5

1,793.12

1,684.16

yoy growth (%)

43.59

2.08

6.46

12.16

Raw materials

-1,949.32

-1,208.06

-1,198.52

-1,237.05

As % of sales

74.15

65.99

66.83

73.45

Employee costs

-113.62

-105.7

-94.37

-75.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

181.04

239.32

229.7

164.37

Depreciation

-43.75

-49.8

-39.94

-27.51

Tax paid

-47.17

-61.46

-47.52

-51.96

Working capital

131.04

62.71

-14.72

50.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.59

2.08

6.46

12.16

Op profit growth

-20.24

4.23

40.94

7.14

EBIT growth

-23.77

0.44

33.32

5.09

Net profit growth

-24.73

-2.37

62.06

9.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,794.38

4,464.03

3,685.71

2,784.06

2,596.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,794.38

4,464.03

3,685.71

2,784.06

2,596.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

35.46

9.85

12.51

10.86

5.92

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Galaxy Surfactants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

SUBODH SATCHITANAND NADKARNI

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

RAMAKRISHNAN GOPALKRISHNAN

Non Executive Director

SHEKHAR UNNATHAN

Chairman & Independent Directo

MELARKODE GANESAN PARAMESWARAN

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

NANDITA MOHAN GURJAR

Managing Director

Natarajan K Krishnan

Executive Director & COO

Vaijanath Kulkarni

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

SHASHIKANT RAYAPPA SHANBHAG

Independent Director

K B S Anand

Independent Director

Hariharan Madhavan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Niranjan Ketkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Galaxy Surfactants Ltd

Summary

Galaxy Surfactants Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Galaxy Surfactants Private Limited on May 20, 1986. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed from Galaxy Surfactants Private Limited to Galaxy Surfactants Limited on March 13, 1995. Galaxy Surfactants is one of Indias leading manufacturers of surfactants and other speciality ingredients for the personal care and home care industries. The Companys products find application in a host of consumer-centric personal care and home care products, including, inter alia, skin care, oral care, hair care, cosmetics, toiletries and detergent products. Since its incorporation in 1986, it has significantly expanded and diversified its product profile, client base and geographical footprint. The customers include some of the leading multinational, regional and local players in the home and personal care industries. Currently, its product portfolio comprises over 200 product grades, which are marketed to more than 1,700 customers in over 70 countries.From year 2000-2010, Galaxy Surfactants took a strategic step towards setting up a manufacturing facility in Egypt. The Companys third manufacturing unit started in Gujarats Jhagadia GIDC in year 2012.In FY 2019-20, a total of 11 patents were granted to Galaxy, of which 6 were granted in India, 3 in USA, and 2 in Brazil. In 2019-20, the Company commissioned its Mild Surfactants plan
Company FAQs

What is the Galaxy Surfactants Ltd share price today?

The Galaxy Surfactants Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2519 today.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd is ₹8931.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd is 46.43 and 6.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Galaxy Surfactants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd is ₹2247 and ₹3370 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd?

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.05%, 3 Years at -6.80%, 1 Year at -8.05%, 6 Month at -8.24%, 3 Month at -13.92% and 1 Month at -11.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Galaxy Surfactants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.91 %
Institutions - 17.07 %
Public - 12.02 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

