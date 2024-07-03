Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Summary

Galaxy Surfactants Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Galaxy Surfactants Private Limited on May 20, 1986. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed from Galaxy Surfactants Private Limited to Galaxy Surfactants Limited on March 13, 1995. Galaxy Surfactants is one of Indias leading manufacturers of surfactants and other speciality ingredients for the personal care and home care industries. The Companys products find application in a host of consumer-centric personal care and home care products, including, inter alia, skin care, oral care, hair care, cosmetics, toiletries and detergent products. Since its incorporation in 1986, it has significantly expanded and diversified its product profile, client base and geographical footprint. The customers include some of the leading multinational, regional and local players in the home and personal care industries. Currently, its product portfolio comprises over 200 product grades, which are marketed to more than 1,700 customers in over 70 countries.From year 2000-2010, Galaxy Surfactants took a strategic step towards setting up a manufacturing facility in Egypt. The Companys third manufacturing unit started in Gujarats Jhagadia GIDC in year 2012.In FY 2019-20, a total of 11 patents were granted to Galaxy, of which 6 were granted in India, 3 in USA, and 2 in Brazil. In 2019-20, the Company commissioned its Mild Surfactants plant at Jhagadia, Gujarat. The US Plant (TRI-K) was shifted to a new location, which not only increased the manufacturing capacity but also enhanced its warehousing capacity. The R&D centre was redeveloped for disposal of equipment and undertake R&D activities at the same time by focusing on multiple areas.In FY 2020-21, a total 6 patents were granted to Galaxy, of which 3 were granted in US, 1 each in India, China and Europe. The Company launched the Galaxy Hearthr Mix Pods range of products by introducing Laundry Pods during FY22. In January 2022, it commissioned operations at the Jhagadia Factory. In Financial Year 2021-22, a total of 3 patents were granted to Galaxy in India.In 2023, the Company commissioned brownfield expansion of multipurpose Specialty plant at Tarapur. It launched 2 products, Galseer Tresscon and GalMOL CCT during the year 2023.