Divis Laboratories Ltd Share Price

5,891.65
(-2.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6,068.2
  • Day's High6,068.2
  • 52 Wk High6,285.45
  • Prev. Close6,048.3
  • Day's Low5,841
  • 52 Wk Low 3,350
  • Turnover (lac)19,731.72
  • P/E87.37
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value543.65
  • EPS69.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,56,404.8
  • Div. Yield0.5
  • Open4,509.55
  • Day's High4,594.7
  • Spot4,570.05
  • Prev. Close4,544.9
  • Day's Low4,478.6
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot200
  • OI(Chg %)8,400 (2.01%)
  • Roll Over%6.08
  • Roll Cost0.52
  • Traded Vol.5,88,400 (-40.76%)
Divis Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

6,068.2

Prev. Close

6,048.3

Turnover(Lac.)

19,731.72

Day's High

6,068.2

Day's Low

5,841

52 Week's High

6,285.45

52 Week's Low

3,350

Book Value

543.65

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,56,404.8

P/E

87.37

EPS

69.2

Divi. Yield

0.5

Divis Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 30

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 May, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Divis Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

12 Nov 2024|12:01 AM

EBITDA reached ₹716 crore for the quarter, marking a 49.5% rise compared to ₹479 crore in Q2 2023.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

5 Aug 2024|02:43 PM

The company's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹622 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Divis Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.89%

Non-Promoter- 38.31%

Institutions: 38.30%

Non-Institutions: 9.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Divis Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

53

53

53.09

53.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13,431

12,652

11,638.26

9,218.48

Net Worth

13,484

12,705

11,691.35

9,271.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

8,879.82

6,798.61

5,310.57

3,815.94

yoy growth (%)

30.61

28.02

39.16

-5.16

Raw materials

-2,989.8

-2,265.5

-2,088.56

-1,504.9

As % of sales

33.66

33.32

39.32

39.43

Employee costs

-926.55

-808.68

-608.36

-446.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3,676.52

2,627.87

1,813.29

1,219.36

Depreciation

-310.55

-254.65

-185.95

-142.42

Tax paid

-727.98

-673.15

-440.58

-349.78

Working capital

2,090.79

2,216.26

733.27

298.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.61

28.02

39.16

-5.16

Op profit growth

37.42

55.37

45.16

-13.01

EBIT growth

39.89

44.47

49.04

-12.21

Net profit growth

50.84

42.39

57.85

-17.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,845

7,767

8,959.83

6,969.4

5,394.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,845

7,767

8,959.83

6,969.4

5,394.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

339

345

113.87

62.56

189.63

Divis Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Divis Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Murali K Divi

Executive Director

N V Ramana

Whole Time Director & CEO

Kiran S Divi

Independent Director

K V K Seshavataram

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ramesh B V Nimmagadda

Whole Time Director -Commercia

Nilima Motaparti

Independent Director

S Ganapaty

Independent Director

Sunaina Singh

Independent Director

Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Satish Choudhury

Whole-time Director

S. Devendra Rao

Independent Director

Rajendrakumar Premchand Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Divis Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Divis Laboratories Ltd. is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world, manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates and Nutraceuticals. The Company is one of the worlds largest API companies, with two manufacturing units and a market presence across 100 countries. It is engaged in the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), Intermediates and Nutraceutical ingredients with predominance in exports. In addition to generic business, the Company, through its custom synthesis business, supports innovator pharma companies for their patented products business right from gram scale requirements for clinical trials to launch as well as late life cycle management. It is among the largest pharmaceutical companies in India with a portfolio of approx. 160 products across diverse therapeutic areas. Presently, it has 6 manufacturing facilities and market presence across several countries. The company has two subsidiaries M/s. Divis Laboratories (USA) Inc., in the United States of America and M/s. Divis Laboratories Europe AG in Switzerland for marketing its Nutra products and to provide a greater reach to customers within these regions. The company has Research Centers at Sanathnagar, Hyderabad and at the manufacturing sites. Research Centre at Sanathnagar primarily focuses on custom synthesis, contract research for MNC companies as also future generics involving processes like route design, route selection, establishing gram scale proc
Company FAQs

What is the Divis Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Divis Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5891.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Divis Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Divis Laboratories Ltd is ₹156404.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Divis Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Divis Laboratories Ltd is 87.37 and 11.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Divis Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Divis Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Divis Laboratories Ltd is ₹3350 and ₹6285.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Divis Laboratories Ltd?

Divis Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.94%, 3 Years at 9.15%, 1 Year at 50.06%, 6 Month at 32.66%, 3 Month at 11.38% and 1 Month at -2.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Divis Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Divis Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.89 %
Institutions - 38.31 %
Public - 9.80 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Divis Laboratories Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

