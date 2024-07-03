Summary

Divis Laboratories Ltd. is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world, manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates and Nutraceuticals. The Company is one of the worlds largest API companies, with two manufacturing units and a market presence across 100 countries. It is engaged in the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), Intermediates and Nutraceutical ingredients with predominance in exports. In addition to generic business, the Company, through its custom synthesis business, supports innovator pharma companies for their patented products business right from gram scale requirements for clinical trials to launch as well as late life cycle management. It is among the largest pharmaceutical companies in India with a portfolio of approx. 160 products across diverse therapeutic areas. Presently, it has 6 manufacturing facilities and market presence across several countries. The company has two subsidiaries M/s. Divis Laboratories (USA) Inc., in the United States of America and M/s. Divis Laboratories Europe AG in Switzerland for marketing its Nutra products and to provide a greater reach to customers within these regions. The company has Research Centers at Sanathnagar, Hyderabad and at the manufacturing sites. Research Centre at Sanathnagar primarily focuses on custom synthesis, contract research for MNC companies as also future generics involving processes like route design, route selection, establishing gram scale proc

