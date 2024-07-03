Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹6,068.2
Prev. Close₹6,048.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹19,731.72
Day's High₹6,068.2
Day's Low₹5,841
52 Week's High₹6,285.45
52 Week's Low₹3,350
Book Value₹543.65
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,56,404.8
P/E87.37
EPS69.2
Divi. Yield0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53
53
53.09
53.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13,431
12,652
11,638.26
9,218.48
Net Worth
13,484
12,705
11,691.35
9,271.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8,879.82
6,798.61
5,310.57
3,815.94
yoy growth (%)
30.61
28.02
39.16
-5.16
Raw materials
-2,989.8
-2,265.5
-2,088.56
-1,504.9
As % of sales
33.66
33.32
39.32
39.43
Employee costs
-926.55
-808.68
-608.36
-446.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3,676.52
2,627.87
1,813.29
1,219.36
Depreciation
-310.55
-254.65
-185.95
-142.42
Tax paid
-727.98
-673.15
-440.58
-349.78
Working capital
2,090.79
2,216.26
733.27
298.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.61
28.02
39.16
-5.16
Op profit growth
37.42
55.37
45.16
-13.01
EBIT growth
39.89
44.47
49.04
-12.21
Net profit growth
50.84
42.39
57.85
-17.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,845
7,767
8,959.83
6,969.4
5,394.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,845
7,767
8,959.83
6,969.4
5,394.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
339
345
113.87
62.56
189.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Murali K Divi
Executive Director
N V Ramana
Whole Time Director & CEO
Kiran S Divi
Independent Director
K V K Seshavataram
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ramesh B V Nimmagadda
Whole Time Director -Commercia
Nilima Motaparti
Independent Director
S Ganapaty
Independent Director
Sunaina Singh
Independent Director
Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Satish Choudhury
Whole-time Director
S. Devendra Rao
Independent Director
Rajendrakumar Premchand Shah
Reports by Divis Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Divis Laboratories Ltd. is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world, manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates and Nutraceuticals. The Company is one of the worlds largest API companies, with two manufacturing units and a market presence across 100 countries. It is engaged in the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), Intermediates and Nutraceutical ingredients with predominance in exports. In addition to generic business, the Company, through its custom synthesis business, supports innovator pharma companies for their patented products business right from gram scale requirements for clinical trials to launch as well as late life cycle management. It is among the largest pharmaceutical companies in India with a portfolio of approx. 160 products across diverse therapeutic areas. Presently, it has 6 manufacturing facilities and market presence across several countries. The company has two subsidiaries M/s. Divis Laboratories (USA) Inc., in the United States of America and M/s. Divis Laboratories Europe AG in Switzerland for marketing its Nutra products and to provide a greater reach to customers within these regions. The company has Research Centers at Sanathnagar, Hyderabad and at the manufacturing sites. Research Centre at Sanathnagar primarily focuses on custom synthesis, contract research for MNC companies as also future generics involving processes like route design, route selection, establishing gram scale proc
Read More
The Divis Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5891.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Divis Laboratories Ltd is ₹156404.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Divis Laboratories Ltd is 87.37 and 11.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Divis Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Divis Laboratories Ltd is ₹3350 and ₹6285.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Divis Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.94%, 3 Years at 9.15%, 1 Year at 50.06%, 6 Month at 32.66%, 3 Month at 11.38% and 1 Month at -2.61%.
