Divis Laboratories Ltd Annually Results

5,820
(-0.82%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,845

7,767

8,959.83

6,969.4

5,394.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,845

7,767

8,959.83

6,969.4

5,394.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

339

345

113.87

62.56

189.63

Total Income

8,184

8,112

9,073.7

7,031.96

5,584.05

Total Expenditure

5,640

5,399

5,077.89

4,109.46

3,572.25

PBIDT

2,544

2,713

3,995.81

2,922.5

2,011.8

Interest

3

1

0.8

0.87

6.1

PBDT

2,541

2,712

3,995.01

2,921.63

2,005.7

Depreciation

378

343

311.51

255.59

186.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

514

439

644

616.46

392.79

Deferred Tax

49

106

79.05

65.29

50.13

Reported Profit After Tax

1,600

1,824

2,960.45

1,984.29

1,376.54

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,600

1,824

2,960.45

1,984.29

1,376.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,600

1,824

2,960.45

1,984.29

1,376.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

60.27

68.69

111.52

74.75

51.85

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

1,500

1,500

1,500

1,000

800

Equity

53

53

53.09

53.09

53.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

32.42

34.92

44.59

41.93

37.29

PBDTM(%)

32.39

34.91

44.58

41.92

37.18

PATM(%)

20.39

23.48

33.04

28.47

25.51

Divis Lab.: Related NEWS

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

12 Nov 2024|12:01 AM

EBITDA reached ₹716 crore for the quarter, marking a 49.5% rise compared to ₹479 crore in Q2 2023.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi's Laboratories, etc.

Divi's Laboratories' Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

5 Aug 2024|02:43 PM

The company's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹622 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

