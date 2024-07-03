Divis Laboratories Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,845
7,767
8,959.83
6,969.4
5,394.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,845
7,767
8,959.83
6,969.4
5,394.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
339
345
113.87
62.56
189.63
Total Income
8,184
8,112
9,073.7
7,031.96
5,584.05
Total Expenditure
5,640
5,399
5,077.89
4,109.46
3,572.25
PBIDT
2,544
2,713
3,995.81
2,922.5
2,011.8
Interest
3
1
0.8
0.87
6.1
PBDT
2,541
2,712
3,995.01
2,921.63
2,005.7
Depreciation
378
343
311.51
255.59
186.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
514
439
644
616.46
392.79
Deferred Tax
49
106
79.05
65.29
50.13
Reported Profit After Tax
1,600
1,824
2,960.45
1,984.29
1,376.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,600
1,824
2,960.45
1,984.29
1,376.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,600
1,824
2,960.45
1,984.29
1,376.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
60.27
68.69
111.52
74.75
51.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
1,500
1,500
1,500
1,000
800
Equity
53
53
53.09
53.09
53.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.42
34.92
44.59
41.93
37.29
PBDTM(%)
32.39
34.91
44.58
41.92
37.18
PATM(%)
20.39
23.48
33.04
28.47
25.51
