Divis Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3,676.52
2,627.87
1,813.29
1,219.36
Depreciation
-310.55
-254.65
-185.95
-142.42
Tax paid
-727.98
-673.15
-440.58
-349.78
Working capital
2,090.79
2,216.26
733.27
298.91
Other operating items
Operating
4,728.78
3,916.33
1,920.03
1,026.07
Capital expenditure
932.23
1,177.4
1,135.14
579.35
Free cash flow
5,661.01
5,093.73
3,055.17
1,605.42
Equity raised
17,908.2
14,527.36
12,222.2
10,658.27
Investing
72
-971.35
-917.94
257.57
Financing
-0.35
-33.28
-29.48
27.37
Dividends paid
0
0
424.75
265.47
Net in cash
23,640.86
18,616.46
14,754.7
12,814.1
