Divis Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5,891.65
(-2.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Divis Laboratories Ltd

Divis Lab. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3,676.52

2,627.87

1,813.29

1,219.36

Depreciation

-310.55

-254.65

-185.95

-142.42

Tax paid

-727.98

-673.15

-440.58

-349.78

Working capital

2,090.79

2,216.26

733.27

298.91

Other operating items

Operating

4,728.78

3,916.33

1,920.03

1,026.07

Capital expenditure

932.23

1,177.4

1,135.14

579.35

Free cash flow

5,661.01

5,093.73

3,055.17

1,605.42

Equity raised

17,908.2

14,527.36

12,222.2

10,658.27

Investing

72

-971.35

-917.94

257.57

Financing

-0.35

-33.28

-29.48

27.37

Dividends paid

0

0

424.75

265.47

Net in cash

23,640.86

18,616.46

14,754.7

12,814.1

Divis Lab. : related Articles

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

12 Nov 2024|12:01 AM

EBITDA reached ₹716 crore for the quarter, marking a 49.5% rise compared to ₹479 crore in Q2 2023.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

5 Aug 2024|02:43 PM

The company's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹622 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

