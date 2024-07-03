iifl-logo-icon 1
Divis Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

5,892.6
(-0.26%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5,542

5,817

6,441.39

5,181.21

4,004.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,542

5,817

6,441.39

5,181.21

4,004.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

262

282

61.48

42.95

112.9

Total Income

5,804

6,099

6,502.87

5,224.16

4,117.61

Total Expenditure

4,070

3,940

3,663.87

3,041.44

2,626.99

PBIDT

1,734

2,159

2,839

2,182.72

1,490.62

Interest

1

1

0.72

0.66

5.66

PBDT

1,733

2,158

2,838.28

2,182.06

1,484.96

Depreciation

283

256

230.52

185.51

136.46

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

354

337

498.55

479.37

338.91

Deferred Tax

34

63

43.4

34.91

21.28

Reported Profit After Tax

1,062

1,502

2,065.81

1,482.27

988.31

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,062

1,502

2,065.81

1,482.27

988.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,062

1,502

2,065.81

1,482.27

988.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

40.02

56.6

77.82

55.84

37.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

53

53

53.09

53.09

53.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

31.28

37.11

44.07

42.12

37.22

PBDTM(%)

31.27

37.09

44.06

42.11

37.08

PATM(%)

19.16

25.82

32.07

28.6

24.67

Divis Lab.: Related NEWS

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

12 Nov 2024|12:01 AM

EBITDA reached ₹716 crore for the quarter, marking a 49.5% rise compared to ₹479 crore in Q2 2023.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

5 Aug 2024|02:43 PM

The company's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹622 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

