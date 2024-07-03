Divis Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5,542
5,817
6,441.39
5,181.21
4,004.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,542
5,817
6,441.39
5,181.21
4,004.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
262
282
61.48
42.95
112.9
Total Income
5,804
6,099
6,502.87
5,224.16
4,117.61
Total Expenditure
4,070
3,940
3,663.87
3,041.44
2,626.99
PBIDT
1,734
2,159
2,839
2,182.72
1,490.62
Interest
1
1
0.72
0.66
5.66
PBDT
1,733
2,158
2,838.28
2,182.06
1,484.96
Depreciation
283
256
230.52
185.51
136.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
354
337
498.55
479.37
338.91
Deferred Tax
34
63
43.4
34.91
21.28
Reported Profit After Tax
1,062
1,502
2,065.81
1,482.27
988.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,062
1,502
2,065.81
1,482.27
988.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,062
1,502
2,065.81
1,482.27
988.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
40.02
56.6
77.82
55.84
37.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
53
53
53.09
53.09
53.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31.28
37.11
44.07
42.12
37.22
PBDTM(%)
31.27
37.09
44.06
42.11
37.08
PATM(%)
19.16
25.82
32.07
28.6
24.67
EBITDA reached ₹716 crore for the quarter, marking a 49.5% rise compared to ₹479 crore in Q2 2023.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
The company's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹622 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.