Divis Laboratories Ltd Option Chain

Divis Laboratories Ltd Option Chain

5,755
(-1.19%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
2000%₹1,20062.16%3,800--
8000%₹1,0900%4,000₹0.050%34,8000%
--4,050₹0.05-50%3,400-52.77%
8000%₹841.80%4,100₹0.05-75%26,200-9.65%
--4,150₹1019,900%7,4000%
8000%₹6920%4,200₹0.050%37,0000%
2000%₹640.050%4,250₹3.53,400%12,600-4.54%
8000%₹7540%4,300₹0.05-66.66%34,200-1.72%
8000%₹5030%4,350₹0.4300%13,600-5.55%
4,400-8.33%₹62325.03%4,400₹0.05-95%37,400-5.07%
1,8000%₹226.40%4,450₹0.05-75%11,000-16.66%
10,000-1.96%₹514.05-8.65%4,500₹0.05-88.88%54,000-15.09%
17,0000%₹4000%4,550₹0.25-58.33%19,600-7.54%
24,600-0.80%₹421-10.8%4,600₹0.1-83.33%53,600-34.63%
28,800-1.36%₹353.7-17.29%4,650₹0.1-77.77%48,000-7.33%
72,000-2.96%₹300-10.2%4,700₹0.05-83.33%99,400-9.14%
25,400-3.78%₹269.75-8.55%4,750₹0.05-90.9%41,400-11.53%
31,200-17.02%₹180-23.71%4,800₹0.05-95.65%1,31,600-17.33%
26,200-7.74%₹144-34.54%4,850₹0.9-61.7%48,400-22.68%
4,4000%₹151.65-2.75%4,880₹4090%00%
59,200-13.45%₹99.8-28.66%4,900₹0.05-98.64%1,14,200-11.19%
34,200-17.39%₹41.1-56.48%4,950₹0.05-99.08%51,600-29.70%
--4,960₹450.30%00%
92,600-31.20%₹0.05-99.89%5,000₹2.45-78.31%75,200-35.83%
20,800-52.51%₹0.05-99.79%5,050₹4526.58%9,400-38.15%
65,800-36.97%₹0.1-99.06%5,100₹86.0519.43%7,0009.37%
60,600-9.82%₹0.55-90.83%5,150₹118.22.51%1,4000%
72,000-27.56%₹0.3-92.4%5,200₹223.134.84%7,20033.33%
11,600-61.07%₹0.05-97.72%5,250₹373.450%2,8000%
56,000-32.85%₹0.05-96.55%5,300₹423.950%1,6000%
11,800-10.60%₹0.1-92.59%5,350₹449.250%1,6000%
23,200-57.35%₹0.05-93.75%5,400₹527.350%6000%
8,400-6.66%₹0.05-80%5,450--
36,000-12.19%₹0.05-85.71%5,500₹475-38.22%2000%
33,400-7.22%₹0.05-50%5,600--
2000%₹0.10%5,650--
23,6000%₹0.05-83.33%5,700--

Divis Lab.: Related NEWS

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

12 Nov 2024|12:01 AM

EBITDA reached ₹716 crore for the quarter, marking a 49.5% rise compared to ₹479 crore in Q2 2023.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

5 Aug 2024|02:43 PM

The company's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹622 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

