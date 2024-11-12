Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8,879.82
6,798.61
5,310.57
3,815.94
yoy growth (%)
30.61
28.02
39.16
-5.16
Raw materials
-2,989.8
-2,265.5
-2,088.56
-1,504.9
As % of sales
33.66
33.32
39.32
39.43
Employee costs
-926.55
-808.68
-608.36
-446.27
As % of sales
10.43
11.89
11.45
11.69
Other costs
-1,087.01
-903.75
-798.21
-614.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.24
13.29
15.03
16.09
Operating profit
3,876.46
2,820.68
1,815.44
1,250.63
OPM
43.65
41.48
34.18
32.77
Depreciation
-310.55
-254.65
-185.95
-142.42
Interest expense
-0.65
-0.69
-6.06
-1.33
Other income
111.26
62.53
189.86
112.48
Profit before tax
3,676.52
2,627.87
1,813.29
1,219.36
Taxes
-727.98
-673.15
-440.58
-349.78
Tax rate
-19.8
-25.61
-24.29
-28.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2,948.54
1,954.72
1,372.71
869.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2,948.54
1,954.72
1,372.71
869.58
yoy growth (%)
50.84
42.39
57.85
-17.43
NPM
33.2
28.75
25.84
22.78
