Divis Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5,920
(0.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

8,879.82

6,798.61

5,310.57

3,815.94

yoy growth (%)

30.61

28.02

39.16

-5.16

Raw materials

-2,989.8

-2,265.5

-2,088.56

-1,504.9

As % of sales

33.66

33.32

39.32

39.43

Employee costs

-926.55

-808.68

-608.36

-446.27

As % of sales

10.43

11.89

11.45

11.69

Other costs

-1,087.01

-903.75

-798.21

-614.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.24

13.29

15.03

16.09

Operating profit

3,876.46

2,820.68

1,815.44

1,250.63

OPM

43.65

41.48

34.18

32.77

Depreciation

-310.55

-254.65

-185.95

-142.42

Interest expense

-0.65

-0.69

-6.06

-1.33

Other income

111.26

62.53

189.86

112.48

Profit before tax

3,676.52

2,627.87

1,813.29

1,219.36

Taxes

-727.98

-673.15

-440.58

-349.78

Tax rate

-19.8

-25.61

-24.29

-28.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2,948.54

1,954.72

1,372.71

869.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2,948.54

1,954.72

1,372.71

869.58

yoy growth (%)

50.84

42.39

57.85

-17.43

NPM

33.2

28.75

25.84

22.78

Divis Lab. : related Articles

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

12 Nov 2024|12:01 AM

EBITDA reached ₹716 crore for the quarter, marking a 49.5% rise compared to ₹479 crore in Q2 2023.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi's Laboratories, etc.

Divi's Laboratories' Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

5 Aug 2024|02:43 PM

The company's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹622 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

