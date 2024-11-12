iifl-logo-icon 1
Divis Laboratories Ltd Shareholding Pattern

5,755
(-1.19%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Divis Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

51.89%

51.89%

51.92%

51.92%

51.92%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

38.3%

37.92%

36.89%

36.74%

36.34%

Non-Institutions

9.79%

10.17%

11.18%

11.33%

11.72%

Total Non-Promoter

48.1%

48.1%

48.07%

48.07%

48.07%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.89%

Non-Promoter- 38.30%

Institutions: 38.30%

Non-Institutions: 9.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Divis Lab.: Related NEWS

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

Divi's Labs Posts 46% Profit Surge in Q2

12 Nov 2024|12:01 AM

EBITDA reached ₹716 crore for the quarter, marking a 49.5% rise compared to ₹479 crore in Q2 2023.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

Divi’s Laboratories’ Q1 net profit up by 21% y-o-y to ₹430 Crore

5 Aug 2024|02:43 PM

The company's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹622 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Divis Laboratories Ltd

