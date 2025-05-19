iifl-logo
Divi’s Labs Q4 Profit Jumps 23% YoY to ₹662 Crore

19 May 2025 , 10:58 AM

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2025, outpacing estimates of most of the key metrics. The company reported 23% y-o-y increase in net profit to ₹662 crore. Revenue for Q4 FY25 was at ₹2,585 crore, higher by 12.2% from ₹2,303 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA increased 21.2% yoy to ₹886 crore led by EBITDA margin expansion to 25.6%.

The operating margin went from the 0.27 we concluded on to 0.34, while the capital efficiency (the combination of the two) kept the same value as the previous period, with the company making 0.34 of profit on each dollar of sales. Divi’s Laboratories’ strong quarterly numbers highlight continued growth in its custom synthesis and generics API segments.

The Board of Directors of your company has recommended a final dividend of ₹30 per share (1500%) for the financial year 2024-25, for approval of the shareholders. The proposed final dividend will be taken at 35th AGM on August 11, 2025. The final dividend will be paid to the shareholders on the register on 25 July 2025, for the purpose of entitlement.

Divi’s Laboratories Limited is an Indian producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The firm manufactures and custom synthesizes generic APIs, and intermediates. The company also produces and sells nutraceutical ingredients through its subsidiary Divi’s Nutraceuticals. Divi’s Laboratories is the fourth largest company in the Indian pharma by market capitalisation.

