Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Profit Flat at ₹452.5 Crore

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) posted a modest 0.4% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹452.5 crore for the June quarter of FY26. This is narrowly up from ₹450.7 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹3,662 crore. This marks a 10% year-on-year growth.

EBITDA fell 4% year-on-year to ₹694.8 crore. Margins also took a hit, slipping to 19% from 21.7% a year ago. The company said its revenue growth was supported by an 8% increase in underlying volumes. In India, GCPL reported an 8% rise in sales, with 5% volume growth. This growth is driven by strong demand in the Home Care and Hair Colour categories. However, its soaps portfolio remained under pressure due to ongoing price-volume adjustments.

Internationally, the performance was mixed. The Africa, USA, and Middle East region delivered a standout 30% growth on the back of new product launches like Aer Pocket. Latin America and other regions grew by 18%. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s business contracted by 4%, impacted by macroeconomic challenges and aggressive market pricing.

Despite the Q1 margin compression, GCPL reaffirmed its guidance for high single-digit revenue growth and double-digit EBITDA growth for FY26. The company said it expects margins to recover in the second half of the fiscal year, helped by easing input costs, particularly palm oil.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com