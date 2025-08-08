iifl-logo

Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Profit Flat at ₹452.5 Crore

8 Aug 2025 , 11:55 AM

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) posted a modest 0.4% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹452.5 crore for the June quarter of FY26. This is narrowly up from ₹450.7 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹3,662 crore. This marks a 10% year-on-year growth.

EBITDA fell 4% year-on-year to ₹694.8 crore. Margins also took a hit, slipping to 19% from 21.7% a year ago. The company said its revenue growth was supported by an 8% increase in underlying volumes. In India, GCPL reported an 8% rise in sales, with 5% volume growth. This growth is driven by strong demand in the Home Care and Hair Colour categories. However, its soaps portfolio remained under pressure due to ongoing price-volume adjustments.

Internationally, the performance was mixed. The Africa, USA, and Middle East region delivered a standout 30% growth on the back of new product launches like Aer Pocket. Latin America and other regions grew by 18%. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s business contracted by 4%, impacted by macroeconomic challenges and aggressive market pricing.

Despite the Q1 margin compression, GCPL reaffirmed its guidance for high single-digit revenue growth and double-digit EBITDA growth for FY26. The company said it expects margins to recover in the second half of the fiscal year, helped by easing input costs, particularly palm oil.

