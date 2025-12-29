Top Stocks for Today - 29th December 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
NBCC (India): The company announced that it will get a 21.23-acre land parcel in South Delhi as part of its settlement with the Delhi government. On this site, the business plans to develop a mixed-use real estate project. This shall have an estimated revenue of about ₹8,500 Crore.
Coforge: The company has approved raising up to $550 Million via a qualified institutional placement. Additionally, the company has entered into a definitive agreement for acquisition of 100% stake in Encora. The transaction will be carried at an aggregate value of ₹17,032 Crore. The company will acquire stake from Advent International, Warburg Pincus, and other shareholders.
VA Tech Wabag: The company informed that it has secured a letter of award for a repeat ‘large’ order from the Saudi Water Authority. The order value as per the company’s classification would be between $30 Million to $75 Million.
Ceigall India: The company informed that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Madhya Pradesh government. The estimated value of the project is ₹1,089 Crore for development of the highway.
Solarworld Energy Solutions: The company reported that it has received a new EPC contract from NTPC Renewable Energy. The aggregate value of the order is ₹725.33 Crore.
