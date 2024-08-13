SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹345
Prev. Close₹344.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹235.47
Day's High₹345
Day's Low₹334
52 Week's High₹424.8
52 Week's Low₹293
Book Value₹105.48
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,866.35
P/E20.38
EPS16.87
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
39.28
39.28
0.98
0.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
572.03
393.62
304.31
191.65
Net Worth
611.31
432.9
305.29
192.63
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
3,029.35
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
3,029.35
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
36.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ceigall India Ltd
Summary
Ceigall India Ltd was originally incorporated as Ceigall Builders Private Limited at Ludhiana, Punjab, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated July 8, 2002, by the Registrar of Companies, at Chandigarh. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited, the name of Company got changed to Ceigall India Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 9, 2011 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh & Chandigarh.Ceigall India Ltd are an infrastructure construction company with experience in undertaking specialized structural work such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway over bridges, tunnels, highways, expressways and runways. The principal business operations of the Company are broadly divided into EPC projects and HAM projects, which are spread over ten states in India. Incorporated in July 2002, the Company has gradually increased size of the projects. The Company completed over 34 projects, including 16 EPC and 1 HAM project, in roads and highways sector. One of the initial road projects it executed for the Punjab Public Works Department, Ludhiana Division, got completed in 2006 with an aggregate project cost of Rs 62.94 million for 20.42 lane km. In 2014, it completed the first four lane highway EPC project from NHAI for 24.08 lane km with a project cost of Rs 378.10 million and the most recent four lane elevated corridor EPC project, which consists of one of the longest four lane elevated corridor portion of 1
Read More
The Ceigall India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹336.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ceigall India Ltd is ₹5866.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ceigall India Ltd is 20.38 and 3.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ceigall India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ceigall India Ltd is ₹293 and ₹424.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ceigall India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -10.92%, 3 Month at -11.70% and 1 Month at 0.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.