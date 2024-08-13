iifl-logo-icon 1
Ceigall India Ltd Share Price

336.75
(-2.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open345
  • Day's High345
  • 52 Wk High424.8
  • Prev. Close344.5
  • Day's Low334
  • 52 Wk Low 293
  • Turnover (lac)235.47
  • P/E20.38
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value105.48
  • EPS16.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,866.35
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ceigall India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

345

Prev. Close

344.5

Turnover(Lac.)

235.47

Day's High

345

Day's Low

334

52 Week's High

424.8

52 Week's Low

293

Book Value

105.48

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,866.35

P/E

20.38

EPS

16.87

Divi. Yield

0

Ceigall India Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ceigall India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ceigall India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:00 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 82.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 82.05%

Non-Promoter- 9.86%

Institutions: 9.85%

Non-Institutions: 8.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ceigall India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

39.28

39.28

0.98

0.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

572.03

393.62

304.31

191.65

Net Worth

611.31

432.9

305.29

192.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

3,029.35

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

3,029.35

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

36.84

View Annually Results

Ceigall India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ceigall India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ceigall India Ltd

Summary

Ceigall India Ltd was originally incorporated as Ceigall Builders Private Limited at Ludhiana, Punjab, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated July 8, 2002, by the Registrar of Companies, at Chandigarh. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited, the name of Company got changed to Ceigall India Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 9, 2011 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh & Chandigarh.Ceigall India Ltd are an infrastructure construction company with experience in undertaking specialized structural work such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway over bridges, tunnels, highways, expressways and runways. The principal business operations of the Company are broadly divided into EPC projects and HAM projects, which are spread over ten states in India. Incorporated in July 2002, the Company has gradually increased size of the projects. The Company completed over 34 projects, including 16 EPC and 1 HAM project, in roads and highways sector. One of the initial road projects it executed for the Punjab Public Works Department, Ludhiana Division, got completed in 2006 with an aggregate project cost of Rs 62.94 million for 20.42 lane km. In 2014, it completed the first four lane highway EPC project from NHAI for 24.08 lane km with a project cost of Rs 378.10 million and the most recent four lane elevated corridor EPC project, which consists of one of the longest four lane elevated corridor portion of 1
Company FAQs

What is the Ceigall India Ltd share price today?

The Ceigall India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹336.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ceigall India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ceigall India Ltd is ₹5866.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ceigall India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ceigall India Ltd is 20.38 and 3.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ceigall India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ceigall India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ceigall India Ltd is ₹293 and ₹424.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ceigall India Ltd?

Ceigall India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -10.92%, 3 Month at -11.70% and 1 Month at 0.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ceigall India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ceigall India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 82.06 %
Institutions - 9.85 %
Public - 8.09 %

