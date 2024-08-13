Summary

Ceigall India Ltd was originally incorporated as Ceigall Builders Private Limited at Ludhiana, Punjab, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated July 8, 2002, by the Registrar of Companies, at Chandigarh. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited, the name of Company got changed to Ceigall India Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 9, 2011 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh & Chandigarh.Ceigall India Ltd are an infrastructure construction company with experience in undertaking specialized structural work such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway over bridges, tunnels, highways, expressways and runways. The principal business operations of the Company are broadly divided into EPC projects and HAM projects, which are spread over ten states in India. Incorporated in July 2002, the Company has gradually increased size of the projects. The Company completed over 34 projects, including 16 EPC and 1 HAM project, in roads and highways sector. One of the initial road projects it executed for the Punjab Public Works Department, Ludhiana Division, got completed in 2006 with an aggregate project cost of Rs 62.94 million for 20.42 lane km. In 2014, it completed the first four lane highway EPC project from NHAI for 24.08 lane km with a project cost of Rs 378.10 million and the most recent four lane elevated corridor EPC project, which consists of one of the longest four lane elevated corridor portion of 1

