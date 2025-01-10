Ceigall India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
39.28
39.28
0.98
0.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
572.03
393.62
304.31
191.65
Net Worth
611.31
432.9
305.29
192.63
Minority Interest
Debt
467.42
171.87
29.7
29.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,078.73
604.77
334.99
222.11
Fixed Assets
250.68
129.55
68.05
48.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
77.72
125.8
14.02
37.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.11
1.96
2.39
1.9
Networking Capital
385.95
161.17
98.58
95.06
Inventories
106.92
38.59
28.33
12.73
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
347.92
95.94
36.15
47.47
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
461.71
207.23
173.28
142.56
Sundry Creditors
-358.75
-56.65
-52.44
-39.66
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-171.85
-123.94
-86.74
-68.04
Cash
359.29
186.3
151.95
39.9
Total Assets
1,078.75
604.78
334.99
222.12
No Record Found
