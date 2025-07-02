iifl-logo
Ceigall Subsidiary Wins 35.4-km Ayodhya Bypass Contract from NHAI

2 Jul 2025 , 10:03 AM

On July 1, 2025, Ceigall India Limited announced that its subsidiary, Ceigall Northern Ayodhya Bypass Private Limited, has secured a significant road construction contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The awarded project involves the development of a 4/6-lane Northern Ayodhya Bypass in Uttar Pradesh, covering a total length of 35.40 kilometers.

As per the company’s regulatory filing, NHAI has issued an official letter dated July 1, 2025, confirming July 9, 2025, as the “Appointed Date” for the commencement of work on the project.

The road project is divided into two parts Part 1 and Part 2:

  • Part 1 includes a 30.4 km stretch located north of NH-27, beginning at km 0+000 (equivalent to existing km 112+540 of NH-27) and ending at km 30+400 (near existing km 139+928 of NH-27).
  • Part 2 consists of a 5 km alignment situated south of NH-27, running from km 0+000 to km 5+000.

The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The construction is part of the National Highways Development Project (NHDP) Phase-VII, a nationwide initiative focused on improving highway infrastructure and easing traffic congestion in key economic zones.

In a prior development this year, Ceigall India had received another contract from NHAI in March 2025 for constructing a six-lane greenfield Southern Ludhiana Bypass in Punjab.

This Punjab-based project is a segment of the larger Ludhiana-Ajmer Economic Corridor and spans a length of 25.24 kilometers. The route for this bypass stretches from NH-44 near Village Rajgarh to the Delhi-Katra Expressway (NE 5) near Village Ballowal.

The estimated project cost was ₹864.97 crore, while the Letter of Award (LOA) cited a bid project cost of ₹1,063.79 crore. Ceigall India successfully secured the Ludhiana project with a competitive bid of ₹923 crore, and the contract specifies a completion timeline of 24 months.

Following the news, Ceigall India Limited shares gained 2.7% trading at ₹279 in the National Stock Exchange. Ceigall India shares dipped 27% in the last year, dipped 19% in the year-to-date, and 12.70 in the previous month.





