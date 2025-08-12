iifl-logo

Tilaknagar Industries surges ~8% on robust Q1 numbers

12 Aug 2025 , 02:09 PM

Tilaknagar Industries jumped as much as 8.45% to their intraday high of ₹513 on the NSE on Tuesday following the company’s results announcement. The Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) business posted a 121.25% year-on-year growth in its net profit to ₹88.5 Crore for Q1FY26. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a net profit of ₹40 Crore.

The business said that its revenue from operations registered a 30.70% year-on-year growth to ₹409 Crore. In the previous comparable period, the business posted a revenue of ₹313 Crore. 

The business posted an EBITDA growth of 89% y-o-y to ₹94.50 Crore. EBITDA margin improved to 23.10%, higher by 700 bps against 16% in the previous corresponding quarter ended June 2024.

The company said that it has received an approval from the board of directors for a capital expenditure of ₹25 Crore to enhance Prag Distillery’s existing bottling capacity.

With this project, Prag’s existing capacity will increase from approximately 6 Lakh cases per annum to 36 Lakh cases. This is an increase of about 30 Lakh cases. The plant is operating at an existing capacity of 100%.

At around 2.03 PM, Tilaknagar Industries was trading 5.31% higher at ₹497.40, against the previous close of ₹472.30 on NSE.

