Axis Bank Ltd Share Price

1,063.4
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,087.75
  • Day's High1,090
  • 52 Wk High1,339.65
  • Prev. Close1,084.9
  • Day's Low1,059.9
  • 52 Wk Low 995.7
  • Turnover (lac)56,182.13
  • P/E12.83
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value527.25
  • EPS84.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,29,132.72
  • Div. Yield0.09
View All Historical Data
  • Open1,219.8
  • Day's High1,219.8
  • Spot1,176
  • Prev. Close1,238.1
  • Day's Low1,154.55
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot625
  • OI(Chg %)-11,93,750 (-16.03%)
  • Roll Over%7.4
  • Roll Cost1.45
  • Traded Vol.1,92,52,500 (-17.54%)
Axis Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

1,087.75

Prev. Close

1,084.9

Turnover(Lac.)

56,182.13

Day's High

1,090

Day's Low

1,059.9

52 Week's High

1,339.65

52 Week's Low

995.7

Book Value

527.25

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,29,132.72

P/E

12.83

EPS

84.5

Divi. Yield

0.09

Axis Bank Ltd Corporate Action

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Apr, 2024

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Axis Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Axis Bank Funds Muthoot for E-Mobility Push

Axis Bank Funds Muthoot for E-Mobility Push

30 Sep 2024|01:16 PM

This will enable the NBFC to lend to customers in rural and non-metro areas of India for the purchase of electric two-wheelers.

RBI Fines Axis Bank and HDFC Bank for Compliance Failures

RBI Fines Axis Bank and HDFC Bank for Compliance Failures

11 Sep 2024|10:02 AM

HDFC Bank received a ₹1 Crore fine for failing to comply with RBI directives regarding deposit interest rates, recovery agents, and customer service practices.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Axis Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.91%

Non-Promoter- 81.13%

Institutions: 81.12%

Non-Institutions: 6.41%

Custodian: 4.54%

Share Price

Axis Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,443.89

1,038.78

762.55

612.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,49,617.68

1,24,377.87

1,14,411.51

1,00,990.26

Net Worth

1,51,061.57

1,25,416.65

1,15,174.06

1,01,603.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

20,567.3

90.83

22,145.22

6,458.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Axis Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Axis Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Deputy Managing Director

Rajiv Anand

Independent Director

Girish Paranjpe

Managing Director & CEO

Amitabh Chaudhry

Independent Director

Meena Ganesh

Independent Director

G Padbhanabhan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Poddar

Independent Director

S Mahendra Dev

WTD & Executive Director

Subrat Mohanty

Independent Director

P N Prasad

Independent Director

S S Mallikarjuna Rao

Part Time Chairman

N. S. Vishwanathan

Nominee (LIC)

Mini Ipe

Independent Director

Pranam Wahi

Executive Director

Munish Sharda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Axis Bank Ltd

Summary

Axis Bank Limited is the third largest private sector bank in India. The Bank offers the entire spectrum of financial services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporate, MSMEs, Agriculture and retail businesses. It provides a complete suite of banking and financial services including retail banking, wholesale banking and treasury operations. The Bank is primarily governed by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. As on 31 March 2024, the Bank has overseas branches at Singapore, DIFC - Dubai and an Offshore Banking Unit at the International Financial Service Centre (IFSC), Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar, India.The Bank operates in four segments, namely treasury, retail banking, corporate/ wholesale banking and other banking business. The treasury operations include investments in sovereign and corporate debt, equity and mutual funds, trading operations, derivative trading and foreign exchange operations on the account, and for customers and central funding. Retail banking includes lending to individuals/small businesses subject to the orientation, product and granularity criterion. It also includes liability products, card services, Internet banking, automated teller machines (ATM) services, depository, financial advisory services, and non resident Indian (NRI) services. The corporate/wholesale banking segment includes corporate relationships not included under retail banking, corporate advisory services, placements and syndication, mana
Company FAQs

What is the Axis Bank Ltd share price today?

The Axis Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1063.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Axis Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Axis Bank Ltd is ₹329132.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Axis Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Axis Bank Ltd is 12.83 and 2.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Axis Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Axis Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Axis Bank Ltd is ₹995.7 and ₹1339.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Axis Bank Ltd?

Axis Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.87%, 3 Years at 15.93%, 1 Year at -1.25%, 6 Month at -15.24%, 3 Month at -7.72% and 1 Month at -6.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Axis Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Axis Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.92 %
Institutions - 81.13 %
Public - 6.41 %

