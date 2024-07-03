SectorBanks
Open₹1,087.75
Prev. Close₹1,084.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹56,182.13
Day's High₹1,090
Day's Low₹1,059.9
52 Week's High₹1,339.65
52 Week's Low₹995.7
Book Value₹527.25
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,29,132.72
P/E12.83
EPS84.5
Divi. Yield0.09
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.
This will enable the NBFC to lend to customers in rural and non-metro areas of India for the purchase of electric two-wheelers.
HDFC Bank received a ₹1 Crore fine for failing to comply with RBI directives regarding deposit interest rates, recovery agents, and customer service practices.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,443.89
1,038.78
762.55
612.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,49,617.68
1,24,377.87
1,14,411.51
1,00,990.26
Net Worth
1,51,061.57
1,25,416.65
1,15,174.06
1,01,603.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
20,567.3
90.83
22,145.22
6,458.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Deputy Managing Director
Rajiv Anand
Independent Director
Girish Paranjpe
Managing Director & CEO
Amitabh Chaudhry
Independent Director
Meena Ganesh
Independent Director
G Padbhanabhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Poddar
Independent Director
S Mahendra Dev
WTD & Executive Director
Subrat Mohanty
Independent Director
P N Prasad
Independent Director
S S Mallikarjuna Rao
Part Time Chairman
N. S. Vishwanathan
Nominee (LIC)
Mini Ipe
Independent Director
Pranam Wahi
Executive Director
Munish Sharda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Axis Bank Ltd
Summary
Axis Bank Limited is the third largest private sector bank in India. The Bank offers the entire spectrum of financial services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporate, MSMEs, Agriculture and retail businesses. It provides a complete suite of banking and financial services including retail banking, wholesale banking and treasury operations. The Bank is primarily governed by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. As on 31 March 2024, the Bank has overseas branches at Singapore, DIFC - Dubai and an Offshore Banking Unit at the International Financial Service Centre (IFSC), Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar, India.The Bank operates in four segments, namely treasury, retail banking, corporate/ wholesale banking and other banking business. The treasury operations include investments in sovereign and corporate debt, equity and mutual funds, trading operations, derivative trading and foreign exchange operations on the account, and for customers and central funding. Retail banking includes lending to individuals/small businesses subject to the orientation, product and granularity criterion. It also includes liability products, card services, Internet banking, automated teller machines (ATM) services, depository, financial advisory services, and non resident Indian (NRI) services. The corporate/wholesale banking segment includes corporate relationships not included under retail banking, corporate advisory services, placements and syndication, mana
The Axis Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1063.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Axis Bank Ltd is ₹329132.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Axis Bank Ltd is 12.83 and 2.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Axis Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Axis Bank Ltd is ₹995.7 and ₹1339.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Axis Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.87%, 3 Years at 15.93%, 1 Year at -1.25%, 6 Month at -15.24%, 3 Month at -7.72% and 1 Month at -6.51%.
