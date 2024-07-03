Summary

Axis Bank Limited is the third largest private sector bank in India. The Bank offers the entire spectrum of financial services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporate, MSMEs, Agriculture and retail businesses. It provides a complete suite of banking and financial services including retail banking, wholesale banking and treasury operations. The Bank is primarily governed by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. As on 31 March 2024, the Bank has overseas branches at Singapore, DIFC - Dubai and an Offshore Banking Unit at the International Financial Service Centre (IFSC), Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar, India.The Bank operates in four segments, namely treasury, retail banking, corporate/ wholesale banking and other banking business. The treasury operations include investments in sovereign and corporate debt, equity and mutual funds, trading operations, derivative trading and foreign exchange operations on the account, and for customers and central funding. Retail banking includes lending to individuals/small businesses subject to the orientation, product and granularity criterion. It also includes liability products, card services, Internet banking, automated teller machines (ATM) services, depository, financial advisory services, and non resident Indian (NRI) services. The corporate/wholesale banking segment includes corporate relationships not included under retail banking, corporate advisory services, placements and syndication, mana

Read More