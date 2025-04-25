iifl-logo
Axis Bank PAT came in flat at ₹7,117.50 Crore

25 Apr 2025 , 09:21 AM

Axis Bank Limited announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025. The company’s net profit came in flat at ₹7,117.50 Crore as compared to ₹7,123 Crore in the previous corresponding period. 

The private lender stated that its Net Interest Income (NII) is reported at ₹13,810.50 Crore as compared to ₹13,089 Crore reported in the same quarter of previous year. 

The bank announced that its Net Interest Margin witnessed an improvement of 4 basis points to 3.97% on a sequential basis. 

The company said that it registered a year-on-year decline of 15 bps in its GNPA at 12.8%, and 18 bps sequentially. NNPA improved by 2 bps to 0.33% on a sequential basis.

Axis Bank said that its balance improved 9% year-on-year at ₹16,09,930 Crore for the quarter. 

The bank said that total deposits witnessed a growth of 7% on a QoQ basis and 10% YoY on the basis of month end. The CASA deposits out of total deposits was up 41% against 39% in the previous comparable period.

The bank said that its advances registered a growth of 3% sequentially, and 8% yearly. Advances came in at ₹10,40,811 Crore in FY25. The company’s retail loans were up by 3% QoQ and 7% YoY to ₹6,22,897 Crore. Secured Retail Loans equals 72%, out of which 27% were home loans.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

