Table of Content
MTM has always played an important role in modern finance, especially in calculating the immediate value of assets and liabilities. The method’s effects penetrate even businesses’ reports regarding the performance of financial activities from the profit-and-loss account to investments.
During unstable periods of the markets, it will help an investor or firm to maintain its book position in light of prevailing market conditions and not historical costs. The result can bring volatility in the financial report, especially when the market becomes unstable. Understanding the impact of MTM becomes crucial in addressing risk and making rational financial decisions.
Margin trading is a type of investing style that involves buying stocks that are expensive and over your current budget. Through margin, you can buy stocks by paying only a small percentage of their prices, and the rest is provided by the stockbroker.
This margin amount is then paid with interest back to the broker. Until then, the broker holds the securities as collateral. If the profit you earn through the sale of the stocks is higher than the margin amount, you earn a profit. If not, you incur losses after settling the margin amount and squaring off the stock positions. You can manage these processes efficiently using an online trading app.
There are two types of Margins charged by brokers:
In financial terms, MTM or Mark to Market refers to the value of any asset as the current fair value after price or value fluctuations. Mark to Market is a method that aims to determine the real and fair value of a company’s financial situation based on the current market situation that is affecting the company’s performance. For example, if a bank or a financial company has realized losses because of bad loans, the total bad loans amount is adjusted in the balance sheet to determine the current fair value of the business. Hence, it is called Mark to Market.
However, the same term Mark to Market or MTM becomes Mark to Margin in the investing spectrum but is still widely referred to as Mark to Market. MTM in the investing market refers to the settlement of the daily gains and losses based on the price changes in the market value of the asset. Mark to Market is majorly used in the trading of Futures Contracts. If the value of the underlying asset goes down in a day, the seller of the contract collects money from the buyer. In case the price of the underlying asset goes up, the buyer collects money from the seller of the contract. This settlement is called MTM or Mark to Market and is done daily.
The prices of the futures contract fluctuate daily and can result in profit and losses for the buyers or the sellers. The MTM or Mark to Market settles these profits and losses daily by adjusting the initial margin (SPAN Margin + Exposure Margin).
Here is a detailed example to understand how MTM or the Mark to Market works in a Futures contract:
Suppose you buy the Futures of ABC company at Rs 150 with a lot size of 1,000 and square off your position after 3 days. The closing prices for 3 days are listed below:
Day 1: Rs 155
Day 2: Rs 160
Day 3: Rs 158
Without MTM or Mark to Market, you would have gained Rs 8,000 (158-150=8×1,000) after the end of three days. However, because of MTM or Mark to Market, the profit and losses are settled daily.
When you purchased the Futures contract, the price was Rs 150. But on Day 1, the price rose to Rs 155. In this case, your profit would be Rs 5,000 (155-150=5×1,000). This amount is credited to your trading account on Day 1 after the daily settlement.
The amount of profit, i.e. Rs 5,000 is debited from the seller’s trading account. The amount is withdrawn from the initial margin amount that the stockbroker blocks when getting into the trade. From Day 1 onwards, the price of the Futures Contract is treated as Rs 155, as the Rs 5 difference for 1,0000 shares has already been credited to your trading account. For Day 2, you will again receive Rs 5,000 as the price rose 5 points to Rs 160. However, for Day 3, your Margin account will be debited by Rs 2,000 as the price decreased from Rs 160 to Rs 158. This amount of Rs 2,000 will be credited to the trading amount of the seller.
Now that you know what is MTM in trading, what happens if you are obliged to pay a certain amount and your margin amount falls short? That is when the Margin call occurs. A margin call is made when the initial margin balance falls below the maintenance margin. That is the point, the broker will make a margin call to the client to top up the trading account with more margins to avoid unnecessary risk. If the client does not bring in the additional margins on the margin call, the broker is at liberty to dispose of the position in the market to recoup their loss.
In simple words, you will have to provide the balance money needed to give to the other party in case the price of the futures contract declines before the daily settlement. Once you provide the balance margin amount to the stockbroker, you can move ahead with your positions and square off according to your preference.
While it offers several advantages, such as enhanced transparency and risk management, it also introduces certain challenges. Understanding MTM’s benefits and drawbacks is essential for assessing its impact on financial reporting, investment decisions, and market stability.
Let’s take the example of a cotton farmer in India who takes a short position in cotton futures contracts to hedge against a probable fall in cotton prices. Each futures contract represents 10,000 kilograms of cotton, and the farmer is hedging against a price fall on 100,000 kilograms of cotton.
Assumptions:
|Day
|Futures Price (₹/kg)
|Change in Value (₹)
|Gain/Loss (₹)
|Cumulative Gain/Loss (₹)
|Account Balance (₹)
|1
|₹40.00
|₹4,000,000
|2
|₹40.50
|+₹0.50
|-₹50,000
|-₹50,000
|₹3,950,000
|3
|₹40.30
|-₹0.20
|+₹20,000
|-₹30,000
|₹3,970,000
|4
|₹39.80
|-₹0.50
|+₹50,000
|+₹20,000
|₹4,020,000
|5
|₹39.50
|-₹0.30
|+₹30,000
|+₹50,000
|₹4,050,000
Explanation:
The daily mark-to-market adjustments reflect changes in market prices. Each day, the gain or loss is settled by transferring the corresponding amounts between the accounts of the long and short position holders. The process continues until the contract expires or until the position is closed by reversing the trade.
MTM or Mark to Market is a great way to avoid trading risks. As the profits and losses are settled daily, you are at a lesser risk of wiping out the profits you earned one day because of the losses you incur on the next. As you realize profits, if any, daily, you know where you stand and can square off your positions as soon as your investing goals are achieved. This also allows you to manage your risk profile as after incurring certain losses, you can identify an exit point and ensure you do not incur further losses.
Invest wise with Expert advice
There are various types of margins levied in the cash market segment. These are:
MTM or Mark to Margin is computed based on the daily price movements of the Futures contract. The daily profit or loss is computed and the same is debited or credited from the blocked margin account by the stockbrokers. In case of loss, the amount is debited and in case of profit, the amount is credited to the trading account.
MTM is calculated by comparing an asset or liability’s current market value to its original cost or last recorded value. The difference between these two values represents the unrealised gain or loss. This might be done daily or at specified intervals.
If MTM is negative, it reflects that the market value of an asset is below its recorded value or the purchase price. This means there has been an unrealised loss that impacts a company’s or investor’s financial position. Negative MTM can be necessary when adjusting financial statements or collateral.
MTM gain or loss means the difference between the asset or liability’s market value at a specific time and its book value. In other words, there is a gain if the market value is larger than the book value, whereas a loss will occur if the market value becomes less than the book value.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.