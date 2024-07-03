iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price

2,411.9
(0.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,418
  • Day's High2,418.95
  • 52 Wk High3,035
  • Prev. Close2,406.25
  • Day's Low2,402.25
  • 52 Wk Low 2,172.05
  • Turnover (lac)1,122.01
  • P/E55.64
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value238.86
  • EPS43.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,66,697.92
  • Div. Yield1.75
View All Historical Data
Loading...
View More Futures

Hindustan Unilever Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

2,418

Prev. Close

2,406.25

Turnover(Lac.)

1,122.01

Day's High

2,418.95

Day's Low

2,402.25

52 Week's High

3,035

52 Week's Low

2,172.05

Book Value

238.86

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,66,697.92

P/E

55.64

EPS

43.23

Divi. Yield

1.75

Hindustan Unilever Ltd Corporate Action

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Apr, 2024

arrow

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 19

Record Date: 06 Nov, 2024

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hindustan Unilever Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

HUL Bypasses Distributors, Targets Kiranas Directly

HUL Bypasses Distributors, Targets Kiranas Directly

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|01:11 PM

Nearly 80% of FMCG sales in India are controlled by kirana stores, which are supplied by distributors or wholesalers.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
HUL Pays ₹192.55 Crore in Tax Demand Dispute

HUL Pays ₹192.55 Crore in Tax Demand Dispute

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2024|08:19 PM

The dispute stems from an issue surrounding tax deduction at source (TDS) for a ₹3,045-crore payment HUL made to acquire intellectual property rights related to its India HFD business from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Read More
HUL Announces Demerger of Ice Cream Business into Separate Entity

HUL Announces Demerger of Ice Cream Business into Separate Entity

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|11:58 PM

The decision follows Unilever’s global strategy to separate its ice cream business and subsequent evaluation by an independent committee of HUL director

Read More
HUL Sells Pureit to A.O. Smith, Expanding Water Treatment Reach in India

HUL Sells Pureit to A.O. Smith, Expanding Water Treatment Reach in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2024|10:42 AM

This divestment finalizes the agreement signed on July 15 between HUL and A.O. Smith, aimed at boosting A.O. Smith’s product portfolio and distribution across India.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hindustan Unilever Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:42 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.90%

Foreign: 61.90%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 26.35%

Institutions: 26.35%

Non-Institutions: 11.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hindustan Unilever Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

235

235

235

235

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50,738

49,986

48,525

47,199

Net Worth

50,973

50,221

48,760

47,434

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

51,193

45,996

38,785

34,525

yoy growth (%)

11.29

18.59

12.33

8.26

Raw materials

-25,124

-21,677

-17,793

-16,232

As % of sales

49.07

47.12

45.87

47.01

Employee costs

-2,399

-2,229

-1,691

-1,745

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11,773

10,717

9,289

7,347

Depreciation

-1,025

-1,012

-938

-478

Tax paid

-2,921

-2,536

-2,354

-2,048

Working capital

98

-1,176

1,908

1,004

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.29

18.59

12.33

8.26

Op profit growth

10.41

17.95

31.94

20.32

EBIT growth

9.66

15.22

27.52

19.26

Net profit growth

10.86

18.04

28.66

16.63

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

60,966

59,549

51,548

46,321

39,238

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

60,966

59,549

51,548

46,321

39,238

Other Operating Income

930

1,031

898

707

545

Other Income

817

512

263

410

632

View Annually Results

Hindustan Unilever Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

O P Bhatt

Independent Director

Sanjiv Misra

Independent Director

Kalpana Morparia

Independent Director

Leo Puri

Executive Director (Finance)

RITESH RAMKRISHNA TIWARI

Independent Director

Ashu Suyash

Executive Director & CS

Dev Bajpai

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Nitin Paranjpe

Managing Director & CEO

Rohit Jawa

Independent Director

Ranjay Gulati

Independent Director

Tarun Bajaj

Independent Director

NEELAM DHAWAN

Whole-time Director

Biddappa Bittianda Ponnappa

Executive Director

Vipul Mathur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Unilever Ltd was incorporated on 17 October 1933 as Lever Brothers India Ltd. Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is Indias largest Fast-Moving Consumer Goods company with its products touching the lives of nine out of ten households in the country. The Company is in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business comprising primarily into four business segments such as, home care, personal care, foods and refreshments. Soaps and detergents include soaps, detergent bars, detergent powders and scourers. Personal products include products in the categories of oral care, skin care (excluding soaps), hair care, talcum powder and color cosmetics. Beverages include tea and coffee. Foods include staples (atta, salt and bread) and culinary products (tomato-based products, fruit-based products and soups). Ice creams include ice creams and frozen desserts. Others include chemicals and water business. HULs product portfolio includes leading household brands such as Lux, Lifebuoy, Surf Excel, Rin, Wheel, Fair & Lovely, Ponds, Vaseline, Lakme, Dove, Clinic Plus, Sunsilk, Pepsodent, Closeup, Axe, Brooke Bond, Bru, Knorr, Kissan, Kwality Walls and Pureit. HUL is a subsidiary of Unilever, one of the worlds leading suppliers of Food, Home Care, Personal Care and Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and an annual sales turnover of 52.7 billion in 2016.In 1956, Hindustan Vanaspati Mfg. Co. Ltd. and United Traders Ltd merged with the company and the name was changed from L
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2411.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd is ₹566697.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Unilever Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Unilever Ltd is 55.64 and 11.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Unilever Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Unilever Ltd is ₹2172.05 and ₹3035 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Unilever Ltd?

Hindustan Unilever Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.54%, 3 Years at 0.63%, 1 Year at -7.68%, 6 Month at -4.15%, 3 Month at -16.84% and 1 Month at -3.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Unilever Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Unilever Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.90 %
Institutions - 26.36 %
Public - 11.74 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.