SectorFMCG
Open₹2,418
Prev. Close₹2,406.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,122.01
Day's High₹2,418.95
Day's Low₹2,402.25
52 Week's High₹3,035
52 Week's Low₹2,172.05
Book Value₹238.86
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,66,697.92
P/E55.64
EPS43.23
Divi. Yield1.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
235
235
235
235
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50,738
49,986
48,525
47,199
Net Worth
50,973
50,221
48,760
47,434
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
51,193
45,996
38,785
34,525
yoy growth (%)
11.29
18.59
12.33
8.26
Raw materials
-25,124
-21,677
-17,793
-16,232
As % of sales
49.07
47.12
45.87
47.01
Employee costs
-2,399
-2,229
-1,691
-1,745
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11,773
10,717
9,289
7,347
Depreciation
-1,025
-1,012
-938
-478
Tax paid
-2,921
-2,536
-2,354
-2,048
Working capital
98
-1,176
1,908
1,004
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.29
18.59
12.33
8.26
Op profit growth
10.41
17.95
31.94
20.32
EBIT growth
9.66
15.22
27.52
19.26
Net profit growth
10.86
18.04
28.66
16.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
60,966
59,549
51,548
46,321
39,238
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
60,966
59,549
51,548
46,321
39,238
Other Operating Income
930
1,031
898
707
545
Other Income
817
512
263
410
632
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
O P Bhatt
Independent Director
Sanjiv Misra
Independent Director
Kalpana Morparia
Independent Director
Leo Puri
Executive Director (Finance)
RITESH RAMKRISHNA TIWARI
Independent Director
Ashu Suyash
Executive Director & CS
Dev Bajpai
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Nitin Paranjpe
Managing Director & CEO
Rohit Jawa
Independent Director
Ranjay Gulati
Independent Director
Tarun Bajaj
Independent Director
NEELAM DHAWAN
Whole-time Director
Biddappa Bittianda Ponnappa
Executive Director
Vipul Mathur
Reports by Hindustan Unilever Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Unilever Ltd was incorporated on 17 October 1933 as Lever Brothers India Ltd. Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is Indias largest Fast-Moving Consumer Goods company with its products touching the lives of nine out of ten households in the country. The Company is in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business comprising primarily into four business segments such as, home care, personal care, foods and refreshments. Soaps and detergents include soaps, detergent bars, detergent powders and scourers. Personal products include products in the categories of oral care, skin care (excluding soaps), hair care, talcum powder and color cosmetics. Beverages include tea and coffee. Foods include staples (atta, salt and bread) and culinary products (tomato-based products, fruit-based products and soups). Ice creams include ice creams and frozen desserts. Others include chemicals and water business. HULs product portfolio includes leading household brands such as Lux, Lifebuoy, Surf Excel, Rin, Wheel, Fair & Lovely, Ponds, Vaseline, Lakme, Dove, Clinic Plus, Sunsilk, Pepsodent, Closeup, Axe, Brooke Bond, Bru, Knorr, Kissan, Kwality Walls and Pureit. HUL is a subsidiary of Unilever, one of the worlds leading suppliers of Food, Home Care, Personal Care and Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and an annual sales turnover of 52.7 billion in 2016.In 1956, Hindustan Vanaspati Mfg. Co. Ltd. and United Traders Ltd merged with the company and the name was changed from L
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2411.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd is ₹566697.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Unilever Ltd is 55.64 and 11.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Unilever Ltd is ₹2172.05 and ₹3035 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Unilever Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.54%, 3 Years at 0.63%, 1 Year at -7.68%, 6 Month at -4.15%, 3 Month at -16.84% and 1 Month at -3.09%.
