Dividend 23 Oct 2024 6 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024 19 1900 Interim

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd October, 2024 Declared a total interim dividend of Rs. 29 per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each (which includes a regular interim dividend of Rs. 19 and special dividend of Rs. 10 per equity share) for the financial year ending 31st March, 2025. As intimated vide our letter dated 10th October, 2024, the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Wednesday, 6th November, 2024, and dividend will be paid to the shareholders on 21st November, 2024. We attach herewith a copy of the approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors.

Dividend 23 Oct 2024 6 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024 10 1000 Special

Dividend 24 Apr 2024 14 Jun 2024 - 24 2400 Final