|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Oct 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|19
|1900
|Interim
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd October, 2024 Declared a total interim dividend of Rs. 29 per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each (which includes a regular interim dividend of Rs. 19 and special dividend of Rs. 10 per equity share) for the financial year ending 31st March, 2025. As intimated vide our letter dated 10th October, 2024, the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Wednesday, 6th November, 2024, and dividend will be paid to the shareholders on 21st November, 2024. We attach herewith a copy of the approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors.
|Dividend
|23 Oct 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|10
|1000
|Special
|Dividend
|24 Apr 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|-
|24
|2400
|Final
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th April, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 01:15 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 03:45 P.M.(IST) Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 24/- for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 on Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. The Company had earlier paid an interim Sensitivity: Internal dividend of Rs. 18/- per share on 16th November, 2023. The total dividend for the said period amounts to Rs. 42/- per Equity Share of face value of Re. 1/- each. Further, the Register of Members of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 15th June, 2024 to Friday, 21st June, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Final Dividend and AGM of the Company.
