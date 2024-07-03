iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2,401
(0.43%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

45,916

44,596

38,058

34,081

30,081

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

45,916

44,596

38,058

34,081

30,081

Other Operating Income

761

769

621

514

491

Other Income

585

352

182

301

368

Total Income

47,262

45,717

38,861

34,896

30,940

Total Expenditure

35,630

34,934

29,222

26,265

22,952

PBIDT

11,632

10,783

9,639

8,631

7,988

Interest

229

85

68

106

88

PBDT

11,403

10,698

9,571

8,525

7,900

Depreciation

896

846

813

808

731

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2,651

2,169

2,067

1,878

1,834

Deferred Tax

135

141

106

30

91

Reported Profit After Tax

7,721

7,542

6,585

5,809

5,244

Minority Interest After NP

2

22

10

0

11

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7,719

7,520

6,575

5,809

5,233

Extra-ordinary Items

-52.91

-110.24

-71.43

-190.45

-103.14

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7,771.91

7,630.24

6,646.43

5,999.45

5,336.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

32.85

32.01

27.98

24.72

24.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

1,800

0

0

0

0

Equity

235

235

235

235

216

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.33

24.17

25.32

25.32

26.55

PBDTM(%)

24.83

23.98

25.14

25.01

26.26

PATM(%)

16.81

16.91

17.3

17.04

17.43

Hind. Unilever: Related NEWS

HUL Bypasses Distributors, Targets Kiranas Directly

HUL Bypasses Distributors, Targets Kiranas Directly

31 Dec 2024|01:11 PM

Nearly 80% of FMCG sales in India are controlled by kirana stores, which are supplied by distributors or wholesalers.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

3 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
HUL Pays ₹192.55 Crore in Tax Demand Dispute

HUL Pays ₹192.55 Crore in Tax Demand Dispute

2 Dec 2024|08:19 PM

The dispute stems from an issue surrounding tax deduction at source (TDS) for a ₹3,045-crore payment HUL made to acquire intellectual property rights related to its India HFD business from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Read More
HUL Announces Demerger of Ice Cream Business into Separate Entity

HUL Announces Demerger of Ice Cream Business into Separate Entity

25 Nov 2024|11:58 PM

The decision follows Unilever’s global strategy to separate its ice cream business and subsequent evaluation by an independent committee of HUL director

Read More
HUL Sells Pureit to A.O. Smith, Expanding Water Treatment Reach in India

HUL Sells Pureit to A.O. Smith, Expanding Water Treatment Reach in India

4 Nov 2024|10:42 AM

This divestment finalizes the agreement signed on July 15 between HUL and A.O. Smith, aimed at boosting A.O. Smith’s product portfolio and distribution across India.

Read More
HUL Q2: Mixed bag as rural recovery lags

HUL Q2: Mixed bag as rural recovery lags

24 Oct 2024|09:59 AM

The largest consumer products business in India, Unilever, saw quarterly sales increase to ₹15,319 crore from ₹15,027 crore

Read More
Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Read More
HUL gets ₹962 Crore GST notice; stock slips ~2%

HUL gets ₹962 Crore GST notice; stock slips ~2%

27 Aug 2024|02:37 PM

Irrespective of the high tax demand, the business said that it does not anticipate any substantial financial ramifications at this time.

Read More
HUL faces ₹962 crore tax bill over GlaxoSmithKline deal

HUL faces ₹962 crore tax bill over GlaxoSmithKline deal

27 Aug 2024|10:45 AM

Despite the high demand, the business has stated that it does not anticipate any substantial financial ramifications at this time.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Unilever Ltd

