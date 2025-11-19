iifl-logo

HUL Sets December 5 Record Date for Kwality Wall’s Demerger and Share Allocation

19 Nov 2025 , 03:09 PM

Hindustan Unilever has fixed December 5, 2025 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders who will receive shares of Kwality Wall’s (India) Limited (KWIL), the newly carved-out ice cream company.

The demerger scheme is planned to become effective from December 1, 2025, marking the formal separation of HUL’s ice cream division into a standalone entity. HUL first announced the decision to demerge the ice cream business in January 2025, with regulatory approvals from BSE and NSE secured in May 2025.

The move is designed to unlock additional value by separating the fast-growing ice cream category from HUL’s broader FMCG portfolio and allowing focused expansion under a dedicated business strategy.

Ownership Structure After Demerger

Once the demerger is completed, The Magnum Ice Cream Company will purchase 61.9 percent of KWIL from the Unilever Group. KWIL manages and operates a range of popular ice cream brands, including Cornetto, Magnum, Feast, and Creamy Delight, which have strong market presence across India.

Q2 FY26 Financial Highlights

HUL posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,685 crore for the second quarter of FY26, marking a 3.6 percent rise from Rs 2,591 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The company’s profit improved partly due to a one-time exceptional gain of Rs 273 crore, arising from the resolution of historical tax matters between authorities in the UK and India.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 16,241 crore, registering a 2 percent increase compared to Rs 15,926 crore in Q2 FY25. HUL reported an EBITDA of Rs 3,729 crore, slightly lower than the Rs 3,793 crore recorded in the previous year’s quarter. The EBITDA margin slipped by 90 basis points to 23.2 percent, as disclosed in the company’s regulatory filing dated October 23.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

