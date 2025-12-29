iifl-logo

Arvind Fashions to Acquire Flipkart’s 31.25% Stake in Arvind Youth Brands

29 Dec 2025 , 01:19 PM

Arvind Fashions Ltd announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Flipkart India Pvt Ltd. Under the agreement, Arvind Fashions will acquire Flipkart India’s entire 31.25 percent shareholding in its subsidiary Arvind Youth Brands Pvt Ltd.

The acquisition will be carried out on a fully diluted basis and will comprise one equity share of ₹10 each along with 58.95 lakh compulsorily convertible preference shares of ₹100 each upon completion of the transaction.

Following the closure of the transaction, Arvind Youth Brands will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Arvind Fashions Ltd. The company stated that the acquisition is aimed at improving operational efficiency and gaining enhanced strategic control over the subsidiary’s business operations.

Arvind Youth Brands is engaged in the wholesale and retail business of apparel and accessories under the brand name Flying Machine. The subsidiary reported a turnover of ₹432.16 crore for the financial year 2025, reflecting its scale within the group’s fashion portfolio. Arvind Fashions said its audit committee approved the related party transaction during its meeting held on Monday.

In its September quarter results announced last month, Arvind Fashions reported a 25 percent year on year increase in net profit to ₹37.5 crore. Revenue for the quarter rose 11 percent to ₹1,418 crore, supported by steady demand across its brands.

EBITDA increased 16 percent year on year to ₹188 crore during the quarter. Operating margins expanded to 13.3 percent from 12.7 percent in the corresponding period last year, indicating improved operating performance.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Arvind Fashions to Acquire Flipkart's 31.25% Stake in Arvind Youth Brands

