Summary

Arvind Fashions Limited, incorporated in January, 2016 is one of Indias foremost lifestyle companies, with a strong portfolio of renowned fashion brands. It has achieved leadership status in the casual and denim segment by catering to the fashion aspirations of the entire family. Their brands have a significant presence in multiple store formats and on e-commerce platforms, ensuring accessibilityand convenience for customers.The Company is marketing in India the branded apparel under various brands. The Company and its subsidiaries are operating in the business of branded apparels, beauty and footwear space. Their dominance in the fashion industry is supported by a competent warehousing and distribution system, along with cut edge technology that seamlessly integrates the operations from start to finish. These robust capabilities help the Company to meet the highest standards of efficiency and customer satisfaction.The Company is Indias leading offline and online apparel led lifestyle organization with a complete tech stalk capable of managing own website, market place operations and full on-ground omni operations. The Company is having a portfolio of owned and licensed international brands including US Polo Assn., Arrow, Flying Machine, Tommy Hilfiger, Clavin Klein, Unlimited, Sephora and Others. It has a long history of working with international brands and scaling up brands through multi-channel distribution capabilities along with full scale onmi-channel expertise. The Co

