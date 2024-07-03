SectorTrading
Open₹518
Prev. Close₹520.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,804.56
Day's High₹524.9
Day's Low₹501.2
52 Week's High₹639.7
52 Week's Low₹384.6
Book Value₹177.18
Face Value₹4
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,716.26
P/E149.71
EPS3.48
Divi. Yield0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.19
53.13
52.97
42.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,250.65
2,268.96
2,249.3
1,752.55
Net Worth
2,303.84
2,322.09
2,302.27
1,794.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
298.3
854.11
292.28
yoy growth (%)
-65.07
192.21
Raw materials
-168.5
-586.73
-193.66
As % of sales
56.48
68.69
66.25
Employee costs
-35.41
-56.1
-25.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-13.96
11.93
-5.6
Depreciation
-17.54
-13.04
-3.97
Tax paid
0.28
2.44
2.06
Working capital
-130.82
192.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.07
192.21
Op profit growth
-59.33
1,851.01
EBIT growth
-64.52
-5,915.63
Net profit growth
1,114.92
38.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,259.12
4,069.49
3,056.04
1,911.91
3,613.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,259.12
4,069.49
3,056.04
1,911.91
3,613.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
64.26
50.34
66.88
108.74
59.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Sanjay S Lalbhai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nagesh Pinge
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vallabh Bhanshali
Independent Non Exe. Director
Achal Bakeri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nilesh D Shah
Managing Director & CEO
Shailesh Shyamsundar Chaturvedi
Non Executive Director
Suresh Jayaraman
Non Executive Director
Punit Lalbhai
Non Executive Director
Kulin S Lalbhai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoj Nakra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ananya Tripathi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lipi Jha
Reports by Arvind Fashions Ltd
Summary
Arvind Fashions Limited, incorporated in January, 2016 is one of Indias foremost lifestyle companies, with a strong portfolio of renowned fashion brands. It has achieved leadership status in the casual and denim segment by catering to the fashion aspirations of the entire family. Their brands have a significant presence in multiple store formats and on e-commerce platforms, ensuring accessibilityand convenience for customers.The Company is marketing in India the branded apparel under various brands. The Company and its subsidiaries are operating in the business of branded apparels, beauty and footwear space. Their dominance in the fashion industry is supported by a competent warehousing and distribution system, along with cut edge technology that seamlessly integrates the operations from start to finish. These robust capabilities help the Company to meet the highest standards of efficiency and customer satisfaction.The Company is Indias leading offline and online apparel led lifestyle organization with a complete tech stalk capable of managing own website, market place operations and full on-ground omni operations. The Company is having a portfolio of owned and licensed international brands including US Polo Assn., Arrow, Flying Machine, Tommy Hilfiger, Clavin Klein, Unlimited, Sephora and Others. It has a long history of working with international brands and scaling up brands through multi-channel distribution capabilities along with full scale onmi-channel expertise. The Co
Read More
The Arvind Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹504 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arvind Fashions Ltd is ₹6716.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arvind Fashions Ltd is 149.71 and 2.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arvind Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arvind Fashions Ltd is ₹384.6 and ₹639.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arvind Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.58%, 3 Years at 24.09%, 1 Year at 23.07%, 6 Month at -0.89%, 3 Month at -11.23% and 1 Month at -6.68%.
