Arvind Fashions Ltd Share Price

504
(-3.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open518
  • Day's High524.9
  • 52 Wk High639.7
  • Prev. Close520.95
  • Day's Low501.2
  • 52 Wk Low 384.6
  • Turnover (lac)1,804.56
  • P/E149.71
  • Face Value4
  • Book Value177.18
  • EPS3.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,716.26
  • Div. Yield0.24
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Arvind Fashions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

518

Prev. Close

520.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1,804.56

Day's High

524.9

Day's Low

501.2

52 Week's High

639.7

52 Week's Low

384.6

Book Value

177.18

Face Value

4

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,716.26

P/E

149.71

EPS

3.48

Divi. Yield

0.24

Arvind Fashions Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Arvind Fashions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Arvind Fashions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.20%

Non-Promoter- 31.45%

Institutions: 31.45%

Non-Institutions: 33.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arvind Fashions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

53.19

53.13

52.97

42.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,250.65

2,268.96

2,249.3

1,752.55

Net Worth

2,303.84

2,322.09

2,302.27

1,794.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

298.3

854.11

292.28

yoy growth (%)

-65.07

192.21

Raw materials

-168.5

-586.73

-193.66

As % of sales

56.48

68.69

66.25

Employee costs

-35.41

-56.1

-25.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-13.96

11.93

-5.6

Depreciation

-17.54

-13.04

-3.97

Tax paid

0.28

2.44

2.06

Working capital

-130.82

192.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.07

192.21

Op profit growth

-59.33

1,851.01

EBIT growth

-64.52

-5,915.63

Net profit growth

1,114.92

38.15

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,259.12

4,069.49

3,056.04

1,911.91

3,613.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,259.12

4,069.49

3,056.04

1,911.91

3,613.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

64.26

50.34

66.88

108.74

59.78

Arvind Fashions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arvind Fashions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Sanjay S Lalbhai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nagesh Pinge

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vallabh Bhanshali

Independent Non Exe. Director

Achal Bakeri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nilesh D Shah

Managing Director & CEO

Shailesh Shyamsundar Chaturvedi

Non Executive Director

Suresh Jayaraman

Non Executive Director

Punit Lalbhai

Non Executive Director

Kulin S Lalbhai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manoj Nakra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ananya Tripathi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lipi Jha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arvind Fashions Ltd

Summary

Arvind Fashions Limited, incorporated in January, 2016 is one of Indias foremost lifestyle companies, with a strong portfolio of renowned fashion brands. It has achieved leadership status in the casual and denim segment by catering to the fashion aspirations of the entire family. Their brands have a significant presence in multiple store formats and on e-commerce platforms, ensuring accessibilityand convenience for customers.The Company is marketing in India the branded apparel under various brands. The Company and its subsidiaries are operating in the business of branded apparels, beauty and footwear space. Their dominance in the fashion industry is supported by a competent warehousing and distribution system, along with cut edge technology that seamlessly integrates the operations from start to finish. These robust capabilities help the Company to meet the highest standards of efficiency and customer satisfaction.The Company is Indias leading offline and online apparel led lifestyle organization with a complete tech stalk capable of managing own website, market place operations and full on-ground omni operations. The Company is having a portfolio of owned and licensed international brands including US Polo Assn., Arrow, Flying Machine, Tommy Hilfiger, Clavin Klein, Unlimited, Sephora and Others. It has a long history of working with international brands and scaling up brands through multi-channel distribution capabilities along with full scale onmi-channel expertise. The Co
Company FAQs

What is the Arvind Fashions Ltd share price today?

The Arvind Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹504 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arvind Fashions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arvind Fashions Ltd is ₹6716.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arvind Fashions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arvind Fashions Ltd is 149.71 and 2.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arvind Fashions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arvind Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arvind Fashions Ltd is ₹384.6 and ₹639.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arvind Fashions Ltd?

Arvind Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.58%, 3 Years at 24.09%, 1 Year at 23.07%, 6 Month at -0.89%, 3 Month at -11.23% and 1 Month at -6.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arvind Fashions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arvind Fashions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.20 %
Institutions - 31.45 %
Public - 33.34 %










