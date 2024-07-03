iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvind Fashions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

527.95
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

3,165.27

3,014.29

2,139.34

1,227.33

2,940.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,165.27

3,014.29

2,139.34

1,227.33

2,940.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

51.81

36.72

45.9

87.37

18.01

Total Income

3,217.08

3,051.01

2,185.24

1,314.7

2,958.27

Total Expenditure

2,796.03

2,723.2

2,164.85

1,481.25

2,716.55

PBIDT

421.05

327.81

20.39

-166.55

241.72

Interest

108.74

86.92

100.97

139.21

205.72

PBDT

312.31

240.89

-80.58

-305.76

36

Depreciation

170.99

148.52

171.97

176.26

322.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

42.68

26.06

6.9

0

-0.17

Deferred Tax

1.2

7.87

-0.37

14.52

-94.85

Reported Profit After Tax

97.44

58.44

-259.08

-496.54

-191.07

Minority Interest After NP

41.13

32.64

9.1

-20.01

5.33

Net Profit after Minority Interest

56.31

25.8

-268.18

-476.53

-196.4

Extra-ordinary Items

22.43

-18.72

-132.62

-43.28

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

33.88

44.52

-135.56

-433.25

-196.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.58

0.53

-22.59

-52.04

-25.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

53.18

53.12

52.96

39.47

23.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.3

10.87

0.95

-13.57

8.22

PBDTM(%)

9.86

7.99

-3.76

-24.91

1.22

PATM(%)

3.07

1.93

-12.11

-40.45

-6.49

