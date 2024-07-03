Arvind Fashions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3,165.27
3,014.29
2,139.34
1,227.33
2,940.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,165.27
3,014.29
2,139.34
1,227.33
2,940.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
51.81
36.72
45.9
87.37
18.01
Total Income
3,217.08
3,051.01
2,185.24
1,314.7
2,958.27
Total Expenditure
2,796.03
2,723.2
2,164.85
1,481.25
2,716.55
PBIDT
421.05
327.81
20.39
-166.55
241.72
Interest
108.74
86.92
100.97
139.21
205.72
PBDT
312.31
240.89
-80.58
-305.76
36
Depreciation
170.99
148.52
171.97
176.26
322.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
42.68
26.06
6.9
0
-0.17
Deferred Tax
1.2
7.87
-0.37
14.52
-94.85
Reported Profit After Tax
97.44
58.44
-259.08
-496.54
-191.07
Minority Interest After NP
41.13
32.64
9.1
-20.01
5.33
Net Profit after Minority Interest
56.31
25.8
-268.18
-476.53
-196.4
Extra-ordinary Items
22.43
-18.72
-132.62
-43.28
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
33.88
44.52
-135.56
-433.25
-196.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.58
0.53
-22.59
-52.04
-25.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
53.18
53.12
52.96
39.47
23.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.3
10.87
0.95
-13.57
8.22
PBDTM(%)
9.86
7.99
-3.76
-24.91
1.22
PATM(%)
3.07
1.93
-12.11
-40.45
-6.49
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.